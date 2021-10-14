Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 6: Wide receiver rankings

It's bye week season in fantasy football, so it's time to bolster your wide receiver ranks for the lean weeks ahead.

To navigate your team to the fantasy playoffs, you are going to need to start stocking piling wide receiver options for those weeks where your stars are resting up.

Here, we review three wide receivers to start in Week 6 and three to steer clear of, as well as ranking the top 10 wide receiver options for the coming games.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em – NFL Fantasy Week 6: Wide receivers

Start 'Em

#1 – Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Brady is playing the best football of his career at 44 years old, and there are signs that wide receiver Antonio Brown is not far behind after 124 yards and two TDs against the Dolphins.

The Eagles defense is up against it on the road, on a short week, against the GOAT. Philadelphia gave up 41 points against the Cowboys and 42 against the Chiefs. Brown will be feasting on Thursday night.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX @AB84 has become the fastest WR to reach 900 receptions in NFL History 👏 (143 games)Previous record was held by HOF Marvin Harrison (149 games) .@AB84 has become the fastest WR to reach 900 receptions in NFL History 👏 (143 games)Previous record was held by HOF Marvin Harrison (149 games) https://t.co/iyx3ZFxhcP

#2 – Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers, vs. Baltimore Ravens

There's no stopping Justin Herbert right now, after the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback put up 47 points and 398 yards against the Browns. The Ravens gave up 402 yards to Colts quarterback Carson Wentz on Monday night.

This should add up to a big day for the Chargers wide receivers. Williams snared eight catches for 165 yards against the Browns, but it should have been more given he had a season-high 16 targets.

#3 – Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans, vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts must be hurting after their defense was gassed by Lamar Jackson on Monday. While Brandin Cooks was shackled by the Patriots, this is a much more favorable matchup for Houston's top wide receiver.

Davis Mills showed what he can do with 312 yards and three touchdowns against New England, and the rookie quarterback could have even more fun when he connects with Cooks in Week 6.

Sit 'Em

#1 – Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears, vs. Green Bay Packers

Allen Robinson II owners are waiting for the Chicago Bears star WR to take off, and even head coach Matt Nagy has promised to get him more touches with David Montgomery out injured – but we need evidence before buying into that promise, and it's not happening against a solid Green Bay Packers secondary.

With Justin Fields under center, this Chicago team is clearly a run-first offense. The rookie completed 11 of 20 passes in Week 5 and the Bears are the second-lowest in the NFL in dropbacks. Don't expect Robinson to blow up any time soon.

JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB Kadarius Toney receiving yards in Week 5: 189

Allen Robinson receiving yards in 2021: 181 Kadarius Toney receiving yards in Week 5: 189

Allen Robinson receiving yards in 2021: 181

#2 – Kadarius Toney, New York Giants, vs. Los Angeles Rams

That stat brings us to Kadarius Toney, who lit up the Dallas Cowboys last week with 189 yards in 10 pass attempts. But, facing a Rams team in Week 6 with a week to prepare to face Mike Glennon, expect the New York Giants wide outs to get essentially shut out statistically.

Under the pressure of Aaron Donald and company, the Giants' backup QB is going to be feeling the heat.

#3 – A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans, vs. Buffalo Bills

Derrick Henry is almost a one-man offense for the Tennessee Titans right now, which leaves A.J. Brown in the shadows. The Titans scored 37 points against the Jaguars with Ryan Tannehill only needing to complete 14 passes.

A returning Julio Jones could pull some coverage away from Brown, but that's something the Bills can handle. Against the NFL's best pass defense, Brown has even more problems.

Wide receiver rankings – Week 6

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers, at Chicago Bears Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, at Washington Football Team Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills, at Tennessee Titans Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, at New York Giants D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers, vs Minnesota Vikings Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, at Detroit Lions Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team, vs Kansas City Chiefs Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, at Carolina Panthers Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at Philadelphia Eagles Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers, at Baltimore Ravens

