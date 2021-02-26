2021 NFL Draft Prospects: 5 best wide receivers

Star wide receivers flushed the 2020 NFL Draft with raw talent. Seven players at the crucial position were selected in the first two days. The 2021 NFL Draft has the potential to be even better.

With their impressive abilities, this year's prospects will hope make a huge splash in their rookie seasons. Any team looking for a wide receiver will have the luxury of picking from a stacked group of players.

5 NFL Draft prospect Rondale Moore

Purdue v Minnesota

Purdue star Rondale Moore is an explosive playmaker with elite speed and the ability to score any time he touches the ball. The 5'9" and 180-pound wide receiver is the smallest player on this list, but he took the Big Ten by storm. In 2018, Moore recorded 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Moore had an unbelievable freshman season, but his production as a sophomore was limited due to an injury. Likewise, in his junior season, Moore only caught 35 passes for 270 yards. He also scored a 20-yard rushing touchdown on the ground.

Moore's 2019 injury might concern NFL teams, but his on-field achievements are impressive enough that he could potentially be considered a first-round prospect.

#4 NFL Draft prospect Terrace Marshall

LSU v Arkansas

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall was the team's most valuable player on offense heading into the 2020 season, especially after Ja'Marr Chase opted out.

Marshall finished his college career with 106 receptions for 1,594 yards and 23 touchdowns. In 2020, Marshall recorded 48 catches for 731 yards, and he scored 10 touchdowns in seven games.

At 6'3" , Marshall has the size and physical strength to fend off defensive backs. He isn't hindered by cornerbacks trying to squeeze him off his release, and he has the immense body control needed to make challenging catches.

#3 NFL Draft prospect Jaylen Waddle

SEC Championship - Alabama v Georgia

In the 2020 season, Alabamas wide receiver Jaylen Waddle played four games before he suffered an ankle injury. But he proved himself an elite athlete. The 5'10" prospect had 100 receiving yards in all four games, and he caught 28 passes for 591 yards this past season. He also scored four touchdowns, with two of these scores coming on plays that were over 87 yards.

Waddle also averaged 22.3 yards per catch, and he produced an eye-opening 10.7 yards after the catch.

With his ridiculous speed, Waddler is comparable to Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill. Waddle's explosive agility is a game-changing trait. At the moment, NFL Draft evaluators predict that he could be selected early in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

#2 NFL Draft prospect DeVonta Smith

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

DeVonta Smith, the winner of the Heisman Trophy, conquered the 2020 season with the Alabama Crimson Tide. At 6'1", the 175-pound wide receiver is small compared to other NFL players. But his wiry build doesn't affect his game. He aggressively attacks the ball, and he has some of the most reliable hands in the entire class. On 197 career catchable passes, he only recorded eight drops.

Smith is an NFL-ready receiver who has showcased his desirable speed, crisp route-running, and elite ball skills. He is also a threat as a playmaker because he can get yards after contact.

Smith led the offense in 2020 by catching 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. His production was unparalleled, and he has to be considered one of the best prospects in the class.

#1 NFL Draft prospect Ja'Marr Chase

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU

LSU star Ja'Marr Chase opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. The decision preserved his status as a leading prospect in this year's class. But it also has generated some doubt about his readiness for the NFL because teams have to rely on his tape from two years ago.

But given his amazing 2019 season, NFL teams will surely be tempted by Chase's tools as a player. The 6'1 200-pound wide receiver had an unbelievable 2019 season that culminated with a win in the National Championship Game.

Chase averaged 21.2 yards per reception, and he caught 84 catches for 1,780 yards. He also scored 20 touchdowns, which cemented his status as a genuine weapon on offense. Chase is also a standout prospect with his optimal route-running and his ability to pick up yards after the catch.

Chase might not be the biggest wide receiver, but he is a gifted athlete. In 2019, he was the best player at his position, and there wasn't a close second.

With Chase, Smithand plenty of underrated prospects, this year's NFL Draft class is full of wide receivers who could step in and contribute right away next season.