What happened to Aaron Rodgers? QB out for Packers' Week 9 clash vs. Chiefs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, both from NFL Network, have confirmed that Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated.

Jordan Love will start Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Love's first NFL start since the Packers drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. NFL fans will miss for the third straight year the possibility of watching Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head.

Green Bay was also without wide receiver Davante Adams for Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, which they won 24-21. Adams tested positive for the virus even though he was vaccinated.

Rodgers had previously said that he was 'immunized' when asked by reporters if he had taken the vaccine against COVID-19.

When will Aaron Rodgers return?

Since Rodgers is unvaccinated, he's subject to a minimum of 10 days away from the facility and he has to test negative to be able to return to practice. His status for the game against the Seattle Seahawks is also in jeopardy.

It cannot be overstated how Rodgers' absence affects the Green Bay Packers in a major way. With a 7-1 record, the team is involved in a three-way tie for the conference lead with the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams, and every single game matters since only the number one team gets the bye and the home-field advantage.

The Cowboys also have only one loss, however; they've already had their bye week and are 6-1.

Being vaccinated is not only about personal choices. In the NFL, it's about competitive advantage as well.

Can Aaron Rodgers be fined by the league?

There's a strong probability that Rodgers will be fined by the NFL for violating protocols for unvaccinated players.

Just before the season, Rodgers was asked by reporters if he had taken the vaccine, and his answer was that he was 'immunized', but wouldn't judge teammates who decided not to take the vaccine. Everyone assumed - and rightfully so - that the quarterback had taken the vaccine against COVID-19.

But it's now public information that he didn't. Technically, lying to the media is not necessarily a violation of the protocols.

However, Rodgers was seen unmasked on the sidelines and in interviews since Week 1, which is something only vaccinated players are allowed to do. Unvaccinated players who break COVID-19 protocols are subject to major fines.

The Green Bay Packers could also be fined for Rodgers' actions.

