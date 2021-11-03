NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Where does every NFC team stand?

The NFL's NFC Power Rankings continue to take shape as the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season is now just a week away. The Week 9 Power Rankings have a serious shake up, with 13 of the 16 NFC teams being in a different spot than last week.

NFC Power Rankings: Teams struggling the most

#16 - Detroit Lions (0-8)

Last week: #16

Next Week: BYE

The Detroit Lions are the only team in the NFL that still doesn't have a win yet. That makes them the easy choice for last place in the Power Rankings. They will remain at the bottom of the list for as long as they are winless, and possibly even beyond that.

Mina Kimes @minakimes not trying to be dramatic but I would run through a brick wall for Dan Campbell right now not trying to be dramatic but I would run through a brick wall for Dan Campbell right now

The Lions have a bye in Week 9. This will give them a chance to reset and regroup for the second half of the 2021 NFL season. They have played hard and been competitive in the majority of their games so they will try to keep fighting down the stretch.

#15 - Washington Football Team (2-6)

Last week: #15

Next week: BYE

The Washington Football Team also hold their spot in the Week 9 Power Rankings. They continue their disappointing season and have now lost four consecutive games. The defending NFC East champions can't seem to find their rhythm this year.

Washington's defense has been one of the most disappointing units in the entire NFL this season. They were projected to be in the top five at worst but instead are one of the absolute worst in the league.

#14 - New York Giants (2-6)

Last week: #12

Next week: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The New York Giants fell a couple spots in the Power Rankings this week after losing Monday Night Football to the struggling Kansas City Chiefs. They had an opportunity to come away with a victory but they failed to get it done in the end.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball running a 3-yard out needing 4 yards and then settling a FG from the 5-yard line is Joe Judge grit running a 3-yard out needing 4 yards and then settling a FG from the 5-yard line is Joe Judge grit

The Giants entered this season with high expectations of much improvement from last season. They added key pieces that they were missing a year ago but it has not yet made much of a difference at all.

#13 - Chicago Bears (3-5)

Last week: #9

Next week: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Chicago Bears drop in the Week 9 Power Rankings after a third straight loss. They are one of only three teams in the NFC that have an active consecutive losing streak.

What's encouraging for the Bears is the steady improvement of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. He appears to get better every week and is finding his place in the NFL. His athletic ability has been impressive lately but unfortunately it's not resulting in victories yet.

