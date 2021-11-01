Who plays on Monday Night Football tonight in Week 8? Chiefs vs. Giants - TV Channel, Time & Schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Monday Night Football after a disappointing 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans last week. The Chiefs haven't quite looked like the same team from recent seasons.

Both the offense and defense have looked out of sync. The Chiefs are now in a "win now" mode if they have any chance of making the playoffs.

The New York Giants are coming off a 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers last week and hope that they can take advantage of a struggling Chiefs team. While the Giants won't have their star running back Saquon Barkley, who is still out with an ankle injury, the offense showed improvement last week.

Quarterback Daniel Jones will need to find his wide receivers early and often and take advantage of the Kansas City Chiefs' pass rushing issues.

Who plays on Monday Night Football tonight?

Matchup - New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs

- New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs Location - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The New York Giants will travel to the hostile confines of Arrowhead Stadium for the Monday Night Showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City hasn't had the dominant home field advantage so far in 2021, which could help the Giants out in their quest to gain ground in the NFC East.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-4 at the bottom of the AFC West, a very unfamiliar place for a Chiefs team that has dominated the last few seasons and made Super Bowl appearances in consecutive years. A win and a .500 record will tie the Chiefs with the Denver Broncos in the division.

The New York Giants are 2-5 and entered this week tied with the Washington Football Team at the bottom of the NFC East. Washington lost to the Broncos on Sunday, meaning if the Giants can pull out a win, they will tie the Philadelphia Eagles for second place, three games behind the Dallas Cowboys.

What time is Monday Night Football?

Date - Monday, November 1, 2021

- Monday, November 1, 2021 Time - 8:15PM EST

Monday Night Football kicks off at its normal time: 8:15 PM EST.

What channel is Monday Night Football on?

TV Channel - ESPN

- ESPN Live Stream - WatchESPN | NFL Gamepass International

Monday Night Football will air on ESPN and their commentators will be Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick.

For fans who wish to watch the "Manning Cast" commentary with Peyton and Eli Manning, it will be shown on ESPN2 at the same time.

