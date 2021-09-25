NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Players the New York Giants should pursue before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

The New York Giants had high hopes for the 2021 NFL season, their second with head coach Joe Judge. With the return of starting running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants had their sights set on being a contender for the NFC East title yet again.

But the Giants are now off to a 0-2 start this season after a tough loss to the Denver Broncos and then a defeat to Washington after a game-winning field goal as time expired. The Giants do have a few spots on the active roster that could use a boost either because of a lack of production or injury.

With the mid-season NFL trade deadline approaching in just a matter of weeks, what players should the Giants be looking for that could help set their team up for success for the rest of the season?

3 players the New York Giants should pursue before the trade deadline

Another blow to an offensive line that simply can’t afford injuries. Lemieux started Week 1.

#1 - Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, OL, Kansas City Chiefs

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted-out last season so that he could work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic back home in Canada. The Chiefs needed to rebuild their offensive line from last season and have done so.

The Chiefs have taken calls about Laurent Duvernay-Tardif since the summer and apparently would be willing to trade him because he is the odd man out.

The Giants offensive line needs all the help it can get as they struggle to keep Daniel Jones upright and prevent him from unnecessarily scrambling. Making a trade for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif seems like the right move for the Giants and Chiefs.

The Giants have already promoted Matt Skura to the active roster at center, who will fill in for Nick Gates, who is out for the season. Guard G Shane Lemieux is also out after undergoing knee surgery.

If you’re a team in need of a guard make the call .

#2 - Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots

Stephon Gilmore wants a new contract and is considered a "hold-in" with the Patriots. New England is willing to part ways with Gilmore and at the very least get draft picks in return.

Gilmore could give the New York Giants a lockdown corner that the defense needs. Gilmore was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and sacks leader. All good qualities to have in the NFC East.

#3 - Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

Michael Thomas is currently on the injured reserve list after undergoing ankle surgery this summer. There have been grumblings about whether Thomas wants out of New Orleans, but whether the Saints would part with him remains unclear.

The Giants do have Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, but rookie Kadarius Toney hasn't really made an impact as of yet. That's not necessarily his fault, but perhaps part of the Giants game plan for him.

