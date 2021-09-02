3 potential trade destinations for CB Stephon Gilmore with the Patriots open to offers

CB Stephon Gilmore is currently on the New England Patriots PUP list entering Week 1 of the 2021 season. Gilmore will have to miss at least the first six games of the season as he is still recovering from surgery on a torn quad.

The 30-year-old 2019 Defensive Player of the Year also skipped mandatory minicamp over a contract dispute with New England. In the final year of his deal, he's set to earn $7 million in base salary with a $16 million cap hit. According to Spotrac, his average market value is around $14 million/year.

The Patriots likely won't give him a similar contract to his previous one, even after six INTs, 20 deflected passes and two TDs in 2019. In 11 games last season, Stephon Gilmore had an INT, three passes deflected, and 37 tackles.

Patriots placing Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore on the Physically Unable To Perform List, which means he will miss at least the first six games, per source. He is recovering from quad surgery at end of last season.

$14 million per year puts him in the same category as Washington's William Jackson lll and Marcus Peters of the Baltimore Ravens. His age could be a factor, but at least $12.5 million per year seems far. In addition to signing him to a long-term deal, a team has to figure out his trade value.

$12-13 million per year seems like a salary Stephon Gilmore could earn with his next team. A 3.5 star player like WR Michael Gallup could be an even trade for Stephon Gilmore, or a third-round pick and fourth or fifth in 2021 or 2022. It's not a large asking price for Stephon Gilmore, and several teams will be calling the Patriots soon.

On that note, let's have a look at three potential trade destinations for CB Stephon Gilmore

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

Speaking of WR Michael Gallup, this trade is one of the least-likely, but it makes sense. LB Jaylen Smith would have to finally be moved to another team to free up cap space. The Dallas Cowboys are theoretically a contender and have an issue with their secondary.

Trevon Diggs is a very promising young man, but there's no one else who has stepped up enough to be a trusted starter in 2021: Anthony Brown, Kelvin Joseph, and Nahshon Wright. Stephon Gilmore could be a veteran starter and has Super Bowl experience on a team greedy for a championship.

Meanwhile, Gallup is in the final year of his rookie deal and will be seeking a decent amount per year. New England loses a key piece to the defense but seem to be banking on JC Jackson to step into a bigger role. At WR, there are some players to be excited about (Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor) but Gallup would provide an instant upgrade to the position and could have a long-term future with the team. However, there are several steps for this trade to occur.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have a track record of trades with the Patriots, having four since 2015. Again, the New England Patriots can solve an issue at WR and the Saints need help at CB with the recently retired Patrick Robinson leaving a void. A player-for-player trade would be an easy exchange.

WR Michael Thomas is under 30 and was considered one of the best all-round WRs in the NFL and Stephon Gilmore was the DPOY just two years ago and is still a capable CB when healthy and happy. Marshon Lattimore might not be with the team next season and he's the best CB for the Saints. Gilmore's services would be needed more than ever if that is the case. With his cap hit, the Saints could work with Stephon Gilmore to get him to a more team-friendly number.

Also, the Saints save over $70 million through 2024 with Michael Thomas traded, freeing up more funds to rebuild the team's weaknesses. The Patriots get a WR that could end up as their top playmaker once he's all healed.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

Since losing CB Shaquill Griffin, the secondary is an area that could be exploited often. Ahkello Witherspoon, Tre Flowers and DJ Reed are likely the starters, but there isn't a true lock-down threat in the bunch. Seattle could go after Stephon Gilmore to pair with Jamal Adams as the team is still in a contending team, for now. They would have to move some money around, but not much. Seattle is likely going to see pass-heavy offenses with holes in the secondary and a lack of a shut-down corner. Even with Stephon Gilmore, that doesn't mean the other side of the field opposite Gilmore will fair well with Witherspoon and Reed.

