What is Patrick Robinson's net worth? How much has the NFL veteran made during his career?

The New Orleans Saints received shocking news when Patrick Robinson approached the team and announced his retirement. Robinson played 11 years in the NFL and won a Super Bowl championship with the Philadelphia Eagles.

#Saints veteran CB Patrick Robinson informed the team that he is retiring, per agent @Agentbutler1. After 11 seasons and a Super Bowl title, the former first-rounder calls it quits. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2021

The New Orleans Saints had selected the former Florida State defensive back with their 32nd overall pick. Robinson spent eight years with the Saints on two separate stints.

On that note, here's a quick look at the defensive back's net worth and career NFL earnings.

Patrick Robinsons' net worth and NFL career earnings

New Orleans Saints CB Patrick Robinson

Patrick Robinson's Net Worth: $14.8 million, per sports salary

Spotrac has Patrick Robinson's career earnings in the NFL at $30,857,459 over his 11-year career. Here's a team-wise breakdown of the veteran cornerbacks' contract earnings:

New Orleans Saints: eight years, $22,024,499.

Los Angeles Chargers: one year, $2,057,960.

Indianapolis Colts: one year, $6 million.

Philadelphia Eagles: one year, $775,000.

Patrick Robinson's 11-year NFL career

Patrick Robinson had all of his success in the eight seasons he played with the Saints. His time with the Philadelphia Eagles may be the most memorable, though, as he assisted in the Eagles' Super Bowl upset win over the New England Patriots.

Patrick Robinson is retiring after 11 seasons.



His pick-six sparked an unforgettable Super Bowl run - a Philly Sports Legend.pic.twitter.com/13Anr3WB0K — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) August 10, 2021

During his only season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Robinson registered 47 total tackles, 18 pass breakups, four interceptions, three tackles for loss and one sack. Robinson appeared in three playoff games for the Eagles in 2017 and registered five tackles, one interception and a defensive touchdown.

Patrick Robinson caps off his NFL career with 338 total tackles, 83 pass breakups, 16 interceptions, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recover, and a defensive touchdown.

His retirement couldn't have put more pressure on the New Orleans Saints. The team needs more depth in their secondary, and now that need has become even more significant. The Saints are starting this season with a new face behind center at quarterback for the first time in 20 years.

Marshon Lattimore could potentially face a suspension. Not to mention the upcoming season could be his last year with the Saints. New Orleans are having to deal with wide receiver Michael Thomas, with the All-Pro wideout potentially wanting his way out.

Patrick Robinson's retirement is just a tiny problem the New Orleans Saints have faced this offseason. That doesn't even account for the loss of future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees who retired this offseason.

