NFL roster cuts 2021: 3 players Dallas Cowboys should get rid of prior to Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys have been entertaining on HBO's Hard Knocks series this preseason, showcasing Dak Prescott's urge to get back on the field, Ezekiel Elliott's joy at being around his teammates again, and underrated players like LB Azur Kamara having a Cinderella season.

All NFL teams need to have their rosters cut to 80 by Tuesday and 53 by August 31st. Dallas has to make some important roster moves over the next few weeks, including what to do with their deep pool of WRs. Luckily there are a few players at the bottom of the depth chart who are long shots to make the final roster and the Cowboys can make the easier decisions first.

On that note, let's take a look at three players the Dallas Cowboys can cut prior to Week 1.

#1 - LB Jaylen Smith

Dallas Cowboys v Cincinnati Bengals

Jaylen Smith has been rumored to be traded for most of the NFL offseason and his preseason performances back that rumor. He hasn't looked himself in the NFL preseason action, both physically and mentally.

His base salary for 2021 is already guaranteed, so the Dallas Cowboys are on the hook for nearly $7 million by moving, but they can get something in return for the player. The longer they wait, though, the less valuable he becomes. Rookie Micah Parsons and free agent signing Keanu Neal are good enough to fill in for Smith's void.

#2 - QB Ben DiNucci

Shyheim Carter picks Ben DiNucci pic.twitter.com/FZv05W0fHw — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) August 22, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys still have four QBs and have to cut at least one at some point. They could end up running with just two QBs for the NFL season, but Ben DiNucci gets cut either way. Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush have been playing well, while DiNucci hasn't outperformed either of them. He threw three INTs against the Houston Texans. He only started one game in 2020 with Dak out for the year and lost. The Week 3 preseason game could be Rush vs Gilbert to see who the QB2 is for the Dallas Cowboys.

#3 - WR Osirus Mitchell

Got popped and held on. Nice catch by Osirus Mitchell on the bullet pass from Cut Dinucci. pic.twitter.com/P4sFwFRYO4 — Sidelines - Mississippi State NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (@SSN_MissState) August 22, 2021

The UDFA from Mississippi State survived the first round of cuts. Osirus Mitchell had two catches for 31 yards over three NFL preseason games and zero catches in the first two games with just one target.

Mitchell could be waived for the practice squad as Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown gain traction as the fifth and sixth WR. Mitchell is still a fourth-string player and an easy player to cut or at least waive if the Dallas Cowboys see potential in him on the practice squad.

Edited by Prem Deshpande