Hall of Fame Game: Top performers for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys

The 2021-2022 NFL preseason officially kicked off with the Dallas Cowboys meeting the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night.

The Cowboys-Steelers rivalry dates back to the 1960 NFL season, and has seen some of the best games throughout its time. It is entertaining for the fans to watch two historical franchises play in an important game to kick off the preseason.

The Hall of Fame Game has only seen two touchdowns by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dallas failed to reach the end zone and had a rough time with their special teams, missing two out of three field goal attempts.

The Dallas Cowboys didn't start any of their big three wideouts against Pittsburgh on Thursday night. Pittsburgh's one and only passing touchdown came from Joshua Dobbs. The Steelers backup quarterback found Tyler Simmons for a five-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

Here's a quick look at the top performers for the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2021-22 NFL Hall of Fame Game.

Top performer for the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert

Garrett Gilbert: 9-13, 104 yards

Garrett Gilbert has all but locked down a backup quarterback position for the Dallas Cowboys. Gilbert completed nine of his 13 passes for 104 passing yards against the Steelers.

Garrett Gilbert led both teams in passing yards. Gilbert was sacked twice by the Steelers defense. He averaged eight yards per pass during the Hall of Fame Game.

The Cowboys played three quarterbacks during the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night. Ben DiNucci completed seven of 17 passes for 89 yards and an interception. Cooper Rush also saw action and completed seven of 17 passes for 89 yards.

Top performer for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool: 3 catches, 62 yards

Chase Claypool had a great performance during the Hall of Fame Game. Claypool caught three passes for 62 yards. One pass went for 45 yards, but Claypool went out with an injury and didn't return.

The second-year wideout averaged 20.7 yards per reception against a young Cowboys secondary. It helped that Mason Rudolph had all day to throw as the Cowboys' front seven failed to sack Rudolph.

Chase Claypool looked ready for the upcoming season before he left with his injury. The Steelers will need Claypool to surpass his 2020 season stats in order for them to make a playoff run.

Edited by Diptanil Roy