3 observations from the Houston Texans-Dallas Cowboys preseason matchup

The Dallas Cowboys are still searching for their first win of the preseason after a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans Saturday night. Jerry Jones' boys have one more shot against the Jacksonville Jaguars next week, and that game has now become more critical.

Unlike the Cowboys, the Houston Texans are heading into their preseason finale undefeated. With everything the Texans have gone through this offseason, finishing their preseason undefeated will be a massive win. The Texans may not be a dumpster fire after all.

Here are three observations from the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans' Week 2 preseason matchup.

Houston Texans rookie QB Davis Mills has shined during the preseason

#1 Houston Texans starting QB job looks to belong to Davis Mills

The Houston Texans entered their offseason with a massive question mark next to their quarterback position. One thing that was for sure in Houston was that Deshaun Watson wouldn't be playing. That left the Houston Texans with Davis Mills, Tyrod Taylor and Jeff Driskel.

All three of Davis Mills' longest completions tonight are play-action strikes. pic.twitter.com/OpTTA9LAeo — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) August 22, 2021

Davis Mills has outperformed both Tyrod Taylor and Jeff Driskel over the last two preseason games. Mills completed 11 of his 22 passes for 112 yards and an interception against the Packers in Week 1. He followed that above-average performance by completing ten of his sixteen passes for 115 yards against the Cowboys.

It looks like Davis Mills will head into Week 1 of the regular season as the starting quarterback in Houston. That's if a miracle doesn't happen and Deshaun Watson suddenly changes his mind.

#2 Dallas Cowboys are still searching for Dak Prescott's backup

The Dallas Cowboys headed into their preseason matchup with the Houston Texans with three quarterbacks battling for one job. That job is backing up their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci are all fighting for the backup role.

COWBOYS GAME REPLAY 🎬: Cooper Rush connects with Cedrick Wilson for the go ahead TD! ✭ #dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/Sb0K4UbAuG — The Cowboys Network (@TheCowboysNet) August 22, 2021

After the Hall of Fame Game, it looked like Garrett Gilbert would run away with the job. Cooper Rush bounced back against the Cardinals to prove he's not out of the race just yet. Ben DiNucci led the Cowboys in passing yards against the Texans, but he threw three interceptions.

With the Cowboys' preseason finale approaching quickly, Josh Rosen is starting to look even better. All three quarterbacks have had good and bad performances, making the Cowboys' backup quarterback spot an open race heading into their finale against Jacksonville.

#3 Dallas Cowboys haven't scored a rushing touchdown during the preseason

The Dallas Cowboys fan base has been focused on the quarterback position and their defense. That has taken the attention away from their rushing attack. Dallas hasn't recorded a rushing touchdown in its three preseason games.

Ezekiel Elliott hasn't appeared in any of the Cowboys' preseason games, but that doesn't take away their struggles. The Cowboys need their run game if they want Dak to have a successful season. With one preseason game left, the Cowboys will need their run game to find the end zone to build momentum heading into the upcoming season.

