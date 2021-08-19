"He just walks underneath them" - Dak Prescott admires CeeDee Lamb's athleticism on Hard Knocks

CeeDee Lamb is now in his second season with the Dallas Cowboys, but he continues to turn heads every day in the organization.

During the second episode of HBO's 'Hard Knocks', Lamb is seen running a vertical route over cornerback Trevon Diggs and winning the route, scoring the touchdown soon after. HBO cameras filmed Dak Prescott in awe with the receiver, and you can see the quarterback telling a Cowboys assistant:

"He just walks underneath him."

Obviously, Prescott and Lamb still don't know each other on the field completely. They were quick to form a bond last season,, but the quarterback suffered a severe ankle injury during the week-5 contest against the New York Giants, which kept him out for the rest of the season.

Prescott is not the only one who's impressed with the second-year receiver. Even Jerry Jones was filmed telling former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin during a videoconference:

“His strength is noticeable; his work he’s done; he’s added pounds,” Jones said. “You can see just in the way he snatches the ball. This guy wants to go out and make the plays. We’ve just got to use it. We’ve got to have it it in his hands.”

How much damage can Prescott and Lamb do together in 2021?

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings

Lamb was on pace for one of the greatest seasons for a rookie wide receiver ever in the first four weeks of the 2021 season. During that period, with Prescott at the helm, he amassed 309 yards and 21 receptions, featuring increasingly in the Cowboys' offense.

The Cowboys are one of the main proponents of the 11 personnel, with three wide receivers on the field on a given play. Lamb, alongside Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, is part of a lethal wide receiver group. Prescott is also a fabulous quarterback, and nothing suggests he'll return slow from his injury suffered in week 5 of 2020, so the Dallas offense could explode in 2021.

CeeDee Lamb received 111 passes for 935 yards and five touchdowns in 2020, so all signs point towards him surpassing the 1000-receiving-yard mark for the first time in his career in 2021, barring something unforeseen happening.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 👑 pic.twitter.com/eC5UUqbGBv — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 1, 2021

Even though he has to share the load with Cooper and Gallup, Lamb is a superstar in the making. He has got all the tools, whether physically or mentally, and can produce in all areas of the field. He is earning the respect of everybody in the organization, which always helps. The Cowboys will be happy that they used a draft pick on Lamb for the next decade.

