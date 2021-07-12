NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Dallas Cowboys players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

The Dallas Cowboys seem to believe their offense is locked in. In reality, the Cowboys may have more than enough players to be successful.

The defense is where the Cowboys' focus seems to be really focused in, as there are quite a few question marks about who will start not only this season but in the future as well.

COWBOYS GAME REPLAY 🎬: Dak Prescott drops it in the bucket to Amari Cooper for the TD! ✭ #dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/12sCWGPVIC — The Cowboys Network (@TheCowboysNet) July 9, 2021

Five Dallas Cowboys players on the roster bubble

#1 Carlos Watkins, DT

Carlos Watkins had a career season in 2020 with the Houston Texans before signing with the Dallas Cowboys this off-season. Watkins had two sacks, two quarterback hits and 27 tackles in 11 starts.

With a new defensive coach in Dan Quinn, the Cowboys may be looking to use their recent defensive line draft picks to make an impact in 2021. But if the rookies prove they need a veteran for stability, Watkins could find himself on the right side of the bubble.

#2 Jayron Kearse, S

Jayron Kearse's biggest competition at training camp seems to be Darian Thompson, especially if rookie Israel Mukuamu makes the move from corner to safety seamlessly.

Kearse could be used in special teams, but Darian Thompson could also do that, which makes their competition that much deeper.

#3 Cooper Rush, QB

Cooper Rush has played in just two games in the NFL for the Cowboys since being an undrafted rookie in 2017. Rush had continued to be the backup quarterback in the depth chart till he was claimed off waivers by the New York Giants.

After an injury to Dak Prescott, the Cowboys re-signed Rush for added depth behind Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. With Gilbert appearing to be number two and DiNucci the apparent third-string quarterback, Rush could find himself once again in the practice squad in 2021.

#4 Noah Brown, WR

Being a wide receiver in the Dallas Cowboys' depth chart this training camp is a tough position to be in, with little hope of making the starting roster. With Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb all starting, there's little wiggle room for additional receivers.

Noah Brown, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Cowboys, re-signed this off-season. Brown did appear in 16 games in 2020, but totalled just 14 receptions for 154 yards. Cedrick Wilson looks to be an option as the fourth receiver in the depth chart, meaning Brown may find himself in the practice squad.

#5 Darian Thompson, S

As with Jayron Kearse, Darian Thompson might be out of job when it comes to safety, but may be able to find himself a spot in special teams. Thompson did start seven games in 2020 and is considered a valuable asset in special teams, which could be quite beneficial in the long run.

