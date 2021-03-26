NFL: With Jayron Kearse deal, Dallas Cowboys keep boosting defense

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with safety Jayron Kearse, bringing the veteran to Texas. Kearse, who previously played for the Detroit Lions, reportedly signed a one-year deal with the team.

🌟 We have agreed to terms with safety @Jayronkearse8 🌟 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 25, 2021

The agreement comes after Kearse visited the Cowboys on Wednesday, as did fellow free-agent safeties Malik Hooker and Damontae Kazee.

After playing college football at Clemson, Kearse spent four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Detroit Lions. When the team cut him in December, Kearse was signed to the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad.

He sent a cryptic tweet Wednesday, the same day as his visit and agreement with Dallas.

"More motivated than ever," Kearse tweeted.

More motivated than ever — JK (@Jayronkearse8) March 24, 2021

The Cowboys' agreement with Kearse, and the fact they brought in three safeties for workouts, shows that the team is keen to improve the defense. And they're reportedly not satisfied yet.

The Cowboys extended at least one offer to Kazee after his visit, but haven't reached an agreement with the player. Kazee was set to visit the Lions on Thursday, the Dallas Morning News reported, citing sources.

"Cowboys have engaged in contract negotiations with ex-Falcons S Damontae Kazee following his visit and physical today, source said," Michael Gehlken, who covers the Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News, tweeted. "A clear sign they believe he’s on right track from Week 4 Achilles tear. But no agreement as of yet. So Kazee’s plan remains to visit Lions."

Advertisement

Cowboys have engaged in contract negotiations with ex-Falcons S Damontae Kazee following his visit and physical today, source said. A clear sign they believe he’s on right track from Week 4 Achilles tear. But no agreement as of yet. So Kazee’s plan remains to visit Lions. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 25, 2021

Negotiations prove Cowboys' commitment to defense

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

As evident by the team's recent negotiations, the Dallas Cowboys are committed to improving their defense, which was one of the NFL's worst last season. The Cowboys ranked No. 28 in overall team defense in 2020, according to Pro Football Reference, allowing 6,183 total yards, 34 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns.

Only the Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Lions were worse defensively than Dallas last season. That lack of success was reflected in the win-loss column, as Dallas struggled to a 6-10 record in head coach Mike McCarthy's first season.

Advertisement

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on defense in 2020: “It’s clearly not my vision of a football team.” Wants more consistency. Focal point this offseason. “Defense clearly was at Day 1 of the evaluation process.” New DC Dan Quinn a “huge asset to our football operations.” pic.twitter.com/rKsyd4V6gb — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 25, 2021

In January, McCarthy hired former Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn as his new defensive coordinator. Quinn is a proven defensive guru who, given adequate talent and time, could help revitalize Dallas' struggling defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Atlanta Falcons

But if Quinn, McCarthy and the Cowboys players can't do so, the team may soon be in the news for parting ways with personnel as opposed to bringing them in.