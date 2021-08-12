5 takeaways from the Dallas Cowboys' training camp

The Dallas Cowboys are finishing up their training camp in Oxnard, California, before heading back to Dallas for the remainder of the preseason. During their training camp so far, the Cowboys have dealt with an injury to quarterback Dak Prescott, and are taking a closer look at their backup quarterback situation.

The Cowboys are also looking at the impact of some of their more notable rookies, with linebacker Micah Parsons showing immediate impact in the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

On that note, here are five takeaways from the Dallas Cowboys' training camp:

#1 Lack of depth at quarterback

Last season quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury, forcing the Cowboys to go with backup Andy Dalton. When Dalton suffered a concussion, and was then put on the COVID-19 list, the Cowboys were forced to go further into their depth at quarterback.

This season, with Prescott now on a long-term deal, the Cowboys endured a shoulder injury to their quarterback. Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci took reps at training camp and in the Hall of Fame game, but none have impressed so far.

That means, if Prescott misses a significant amount of time again, the Cowboys could be in trouble.

#2 Cedrick Wilson has seized the opportunity

With Amari Cooper missing time due to off-season surgery and Michael Gallup out due to an injury he suffered during the Cowboys' camp, Cedrick Wilson has surprised those around him with his performances.

Jalen Ramsey makes this look easy on Cedrick Wilson. He did it again to Gallup on the next rep.



Ramsey working a lot in the slot today. pic.twitter.com/pg2ySRDvc1 — David Helman (@HelmanDC) August 7, 2021

Wilson did have a breakout game last season against the Seattle Seahawks, and has good chemistry with Prescott. With Michael Gallup on a contract season, knowing that Wilson is a reliable asset in the air game, the latter could prove to be beneficial to the former.

#3 Rookie LB Micah Parsons continues to impress

When the Cowboys drafted Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, the defense was in need of a playmaker.The linebacker core is now without Sean Lee who retired and Leighton Vander Esch, who has battled injuries.

In his first action in an NFL game, Parsons made his first fumble recovery in his very first series against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Micah Parsons is a definite upgrade at the linebacker position, and continues to show that during training camp as well.

Cowboys rookie LB Micah Parsons on preseason fumble recovery: "Shoutout to the football gods. They just blessed me with that football right in front of me.



"Everything was happening so quick and I was just fast enough to react to it."pic.twitter.com/P99wfSviDa — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 10, 2021

#4 Dalton Schultz could be TE1

When tight end Blake Jarwin suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 1 last season, Dalton Schultz was the next man up. This training camp, Schultz has proven to be a reliable target for the Cowboys, who are looking for a solid tight end they once had with Jason Witten.

#5 Dak Prescott looks poised for a comeback season

Even though Dak Prescott is currently not practicing due to a shoulder injury, he looks more determined than ever to have a comeback.

Dak Prescott and his right arm and his mended ankle look just fine at Dallas Cowboys traoning camp! #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/albg20AyQD — Dallas Cowboys Collaboration (@mailman_phil) August 10, 2021

Prescott is consistently on the practice field, and is a part of the Cowboys' training camp, even if he isn't currently on the field. When the player gets medically cleared, he should pick up from where he left off.

