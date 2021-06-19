Dallas Cowboys QB Depth Chart: Starters and Backup Players

The Dallas Cowboys were seeing big numbers from their starting quarterback Dak Prescott early in the 2020 season. In Week 5, though, Prescott suffered a gruesome, season-ending ankle injury that left the Cowboys in a quandary over who would lead their offense.

Veteran Andy Dalton, who was second on the depth chart, was a best-case scenario for the Dallas Cowboys before he suffered a concussion against the Washington Football Team. Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci then took turns under center until Dalton returned.

With all of the NFC East teams tending to produce similar performances, the Dallas Cowboys weren't out of playoff contention till the last week of the season. Now with their starting quarterback ready to start the season, the Cowboys should once again be back to play for the division title. The Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl title since 1995, so they are due a successful playoff run.

Dallas Cowboys QB Depth Chart

QB1: Dak Prescott.

QB2: Garrett Gilbert.

QB3: Cooper Rush.

QB4: Ben DiNucci.

Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart Analysis

QB 1- Dak Prescott:

After realizing just how valuable their starting quarterback is, the Dallas Cowboys finally signed Dak Prescott to a four-year contract extension. The 2016 Rookie of the Year has continued to put up solid numbers in his NFL career so far.

Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs in 2016 and 2018. The 2019 season saw him produce a career-best campaign, with Prescott throwing for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns.

The 2020 season was shaping up to be another record-breaking season for Dak Prescott before his injury. In just four full weeks of play, he threw for 1,856 yards, nine passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. Prescott is poised to have another impressive season, even after rehabilitating from an ankle injury.

QB 2 - Garrett Gilbert

With the departure of Andy Dalton this off-season, as he signed with the Chicago Bears, there will be a lot of discussion at the depth behind Dak Prescott in training camp. At the moment, it seems Garrett Gilbert could move up to the backup as QB 2 on the team's depth chart.

Garrett Gilbert was signed by the Dallas Cowboys from the Cleveland Browns' practice squad in October 2020, after Dak Prescott's injury. Gilbert made his first start for his new team in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gilbert held his own, throwing for 243 yards, one touchdown and just one interception in a 19-24 loss. That performance led the Cowboys to make Gilbert the backup when Andy Dalton returned.

QB 3 - Ben DiNucci

Ben DiNucci was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft out of James Madison. The Cowboys didn't expect DiNucci to start in 2020, but that turned out to be the case mid-season due to injuries to Prescott and Dalton.

DiNucci came in for Dalton against the Washington Football Team and made his first career start against the Philadelphia Eagles. DiNucci threw for just 180 yards and fumbled twice as the Cowboys lost 9-23 to their division rivals.

QB 4: Cooper Rush

Cooper Rush was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. Rush remained as a backup for the Dallas Cowboys through the 2019 season. In 2020, he signed with the New York Giants, where he was in the team's practice squad till September, when he was released.

The Dallas Cowboys re-signed Cooper Rush for added depth in October 2020. This off-season, he signed a future's contract with the team.

