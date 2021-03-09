NFL news: Dak Prescott signs big contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott finally reached a long-term deal on Monday. With this contract extension, Dallas has retained its franchise quarterback for four more seasons.

In recent weeks, some rumors suggested that the Cowboys might franchise tag their starting quarterback for the second year in a row. Fortunately, both sides were able to reach an agreement.

The Cowboys have taken care of their top priority this offseason by reaching a long-term deal with Dak Prescott.

NFL news: The Dallas Cowboys have signed Dak Prescott to a four-year, $160 million deal

The Dallas Cowboys have finally made a long-term comittment to Dak Prescott by signing him to a four-year, $160 million contract. This contract has $126 million guaranteed, and the first three years of the deal will pay Prescott an average of $42 million per year.

Breaking: The Cowboys and Dak Prescott have agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal, including a record $126 million guaranteed, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/wT6x2sdqhq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are taking many risks with this long-term deal for Dak Prescott. During the Cowboys' Week 5 game against the Giants, Prescott suffered an ankle injury that required immediate surgery. It seems like Prescott has made a full recovery from this setback.

Unfortunately for both Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, it's hard to tell how well his ankle will hold up during the long NFL season. As a result, he could be a liability if he gets hurt again.

By looking at Prescott's last five seasons with the Cowboys, it's clear that he has done more than enough to deserve the long-term deal. Let's take a look at how Dak Prescott has earned his four-year, $160 million contract.

Dak Prescott's Career Passing Stats:

-- Completions: 1,514

-- Attempts: 2,293

-- Completion percentage: 66%

-- Passing yards: 17,634 yards

-- Touchdowns: 106

-- Interceptions: 40

Dak Prescott's Career Rushing Stats:

-- Attempts: 259

-- Rushing yards: 1,314 yards

-- Rushing Touchdowns: 24

After Dak Prescott suffered his ankle injury, the Dallas Cowboys went through three different starting quarterbacks in 2020. Dak Prescott only played in five games during the 2020-2021 NFL season, but he still led the Cowboys in passing yards for the majority of the season.

Combined, Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci, and Garrett Gilbert passed for 2,631 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. Dak Prescott registered 1,856 passing yards and nine touchdowns. The three aforementioned backups only threw 775 more passing yards and six more touchdowns than Prescott during the 2020-2021 NFL season.

The Dallas Cowboys made the right decision by signing Dak Prescott to a long-term deal. His leadership on and off the field alone makes this deal worth it.

Dak Prescott was balling in 2020 before he got injured! 🔥



Will he be the Dallas Cowboys QB next season? pic.twitter.com/2ZIMGsl02j — NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 4, 2021

With their franchise quarterback locked up, the Cowboys can now focus on other areas in their attempt to regain their status as a contender in the NFL.