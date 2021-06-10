Being the starting QB for America's Team has its perks; Dak Prescott signs new deal with Jordan Brand

Dak Prescott's 2021 off-season will be one that he remembers for a long time. The Dallas Cowboys' franchise quarterback recently signed a massive four-year, $160 million deal with the team. Prescott has now inked another long-term, big-time deal, this time with the Jordan Brand.

Dak Prescott joins illustrious company by signing with Jordan Brand

Davante Adams is one of the many stars that the Jordan Brand endorses

Dak Prescott's deal with Jordan Brand lasts for five years. He has some great company at the Jordan Brand. The line currently has Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Devin White, Michael Thomas, Chase Claypool, and Jamal Adams. The Cowboys franchise quarterback will be the only quarterback on the brand's star-studded roster. He will also be the highest-paid player on the Jordan Brand roster heading into the 2021 season.

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is leaving adidas and signing a five-year agreement with the Jordan Brand, per source close to situation. Prescott will be the only Jordan Brand QB, the only Cowboys player, and highest-paid NFL player on the Jordan Brand roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2021

Why did Dak Prescott leave Adidas to join the Jordan Brand?

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott signed with Adidas in 2016 after being drafted out of Mississippi State. The Cowboys quarterback made a big business decision by walking away from Adidas and signing with the Jordan Brand. Even though the financial side of the deal has not been released, reports indicate it's a highly lucrative deal.

Dak Prescott had excellent company while at Adidas. The sports brand has some of the NFL's top athletes on its roster. Currently, Adidas has contracts with Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Alvin Kamara, Von Miller, Travis Kelce, DeAndre Hopkins, Derwin James, and Jalen Ramsey.

Who else does Dak Prescott have endorsement deals with?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys

Apart from the shiny new deal with the Jordan Brand, Prescott has endorsement deals with Anheuser-Busch InBev, Pepsi, Sleep Number, Dannon Yogurt, Campbell's Soup, seven-eleven, AT&T, and Beats by Dre.

Dak Prescott is getting to the BAG this offseason 💰



- He signed a four-year, $160M extension

- Now is the highest paid NFL player on Jordan Brand



LEVELS. @brkicks, @brgridironpic.twitter.com/5dwWp5ynCr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 10, 2021

Dak Prescott made a business decision to protect his future

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

It wasn't too long ago that the Dallas Cowboys' training staff was helping Dak Prescott onto the stretcher after suffering a season-ending leg injury. Dak Prescott is making his long-awaited return to the Dallas Cowboys' starting offensive lineup in 2021. Signing with the Jordan Brand is a fresh start for the young quarterback.

Dak has made his decisions this off-season to prepare for his future. His four-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys has $126 million guaranteed. He's set to be the second-highest-paid player in the NFL in 2021, just behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Dak Prescott's net worth

Dallas Cowboys v Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott has a reported net worth of $40 million. He has an annual salary of $42 million, and with his recent contract with the Jordan Brand, Prescott could see his net worth go up. On March 8, 2021, the Dallas Cowboys inked Prescott to a long-term deal worth $160 million.

That long-term deal came with $126 million guaranteed and a $66 million signing bonus. At the time of signing his contract, Dak was the only player in the NFL to receive a $66 million signing bonus. Prescott is set to make $42 million for the first three years of his new contract.

The former 135th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has built a nice little nest egg for himself. It does help that he plays for one of the wealthiest NFL franchises. Once again, the Dallas Cowboys have proven that playing for America's Team has its perks.

