Dallas Cowboys training camp 2021: 3 players to watch out for

The Dallas Cowboys will start their training camp next month and everyone is excited to see franchise quarterback Dak Prescott in action. Prescott is coming off a gruesome leg injury that sidelined him for most of the 2020-2021 season. The Dallas Cowboys will keep their fingers crossed on Dak Prescott's ankle issue .

It's been a long time since Dallas has made it to the pinnacle of the NFL. The Cowboys need a championship or at least a trip to the Super Bowl under their belt. They have not made it past the divisional round in the playoffs or made a Super Bowl appearance since 1995.

Dallas has made upgrades to its defense, and with Dak's return, their offense could lead the Cowboys back to the playoffs. Their playoffs journey will start on July 21st when they start their training camp in Oxnard, California.

Who are the three players that will stand out during the Dallas Cowboys training camp?

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys need to have a strong 2021 season. They'll need Ezekiel Elliott to bring his A-game. Dallas will also need its first-round rookie linebacker to make an impact on their defense. Here are the three players that will stand out during the Cowboys' training camp.

#1 Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys rookie LB Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Micah Parsons was the most talented defensive player in the draft. The Cowboys will be impressed with Micah Parsons once he shows his ability to play as more than just a linebacker.

Micah Parsons has the athletic ability to play as a middle linebacker and on the edge of the Cowboys' defense. Parsons' ability to stuff the run and drop back into coverage is remarkable. While at Penn State, Micah Parsons was the best player every time he stepped out on to the field. He will want to carry that form over to Cowboys training camp and the 2021 season.

#2 Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has looked impressive throughout the Dallas Cowboys' OTAs and their minicamp. The Cowboys training camp will reveal how much his ankle will hold up this season. Dallas will want to be careful with Dak Prescott as they need him to fire on all cylinders.

The Cowboys training camp will feature Prescott, but they are probably going to go easy on him to assess the extent of his ankle recovery. It's unlikely that the Cowboys will play him during the preseason. His first action will most likely be in Week 1 against a stout Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense.

#3 Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott had a rough 2020-2021 NFL season. He was careless with the football, and at times lost a step. The Cowboys were the most successful team on offense when Zeke successfully ran the football.

Elliott went nine straight weeks without a rushing touchdown during the 2020-2021 season. The Dallas Cowboys running back has impressed during OTAs and their minicamp. Ezekiel Elliott will head into the 2021 season with a lot to prove. He will want to prove his doubters wrong and have a successful season this time.

Do you think any other player can make a big impact for the Dallas Cowboys?

Edited by Diptanil Roy