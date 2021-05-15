2021 NFL Schedule: Dallas Cowboys game-by-game & Win-loss record predictions

The Dallas Cowboys have the 31st-ranked strength of schedule for the 2021-2022 NFL season. In this category, the Cowboys are slightly ahead of their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys' 2021 opponents have a combined record of 122-148-2 in the 2020-2021 NFL season.

Dak Prescott's return from a gruesome injury will be the most important factor throughout this upcoming season. With the Dallas Cowboys having the second-easiest schedule in the NFL, Dallas should be able to win some games, with or without the best version of Prescott.

Without further ado, let's take a look at some predictions for the Dallas Cowboys' 2021-2022 NFL season.

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams

Historically, the Dallas Cowboys own a head-to-head lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15-4-0). Dallas has won seven of the last eight meetings between the two franchises. But the Buccaneers are returning the bulk of their defense, and it's the same unit that stopped Patrick Mahomes and the electric Kansas City Chiefs offense in the Super Bowl.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers will spoil Dak Prescott's return and dominate by a final score of 42-21 at home.

Dallas Cowboys record: 0-1

Week 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys v Seattle Seahawks

The Dallas Cowboys will look to bounce back after a tough Week 1 loss to the defending Super Bowl champions with a win against the Los Angeles Chargers. That being said, this game is not going to be a walk in the the park for the Cowboys. Justin Herbert is the best quarterback from the 2020 NFL Draft class, but Dallas will do just enough to defeat the Chargers in a close game.

Prediction: The Dallas Cowboys lean heavily on Ezekiel Elliott to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers on the road 24-21.

Dallas Cowboys record: 1-1

Week 3: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

If there is a team that has more question marks heading into its season, it's the Philadelphia Eagles. In a meeting between the teams with the easiest schedules in the NFL, the Cowboys will lean on their experience to carry them to their first NFC East win of the year.

Prediction: Dak Prescott will have a breakout game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dallas Cowboys will defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, behind Dak Prescott's 450 passing yards and four touchdowns, by a score of 35-21.

Dallas Cowboys record: 2-1

Week 4: Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys v Carolina Panthers

The Dallas Cowboys are playing their third straight team that failed to make the NFL playoffs last season. Sam Darnold will be almost fully settled in with the Panthers by the time they travel to face the Cowboys. In the past, Darnold has had great success against the Dallas Cowboys. As a result, Dallas will drop a tough game to the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

Predictions: The Dallas Cowboys are known to drop winnable games at various ponts, and this is one of those games where a loss will make the Cowboys' fan base scratch their heads. The Cowboys will drop this game by a score of 24-17 to the Carolina Panthers.

Dallas Cowboys record: 2-2

Week 5: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

The last time Dak Prescott played the New York Giants at home, he was carted off the field, and he never returned. In this revenge game, Dallas will have a tough game against the New York Giants. Daniel Jones now has an elite wide receiver group for the first time in his career. Plus, Saquon Barkley will be back at full strength, and the Giants should be able to steal a victory from the Cowboys on the road.

Predictions: Kenny Golladay and Saquon Barkley will be too much for the Dallas Cowboys defense. The New York Giants will defeat the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 21-10.

Dallas Cowboys record: 2-3

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots

Dallas Cowboys v New England Patriots

The Dallas Cowboys are heading to meet the New England Patriots and their new defense. Based on these predictions, Dallas will be coming off back-to-back losses, so they'll hope to end this losing streak.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the New England Patriots will lean on their defense to hold the Cowboys in line en route to a close victory.

#CowboysNation ✭ what game are YOU most excited for?



Check out the full #DallasCowboys 2021 schedule NOW → https://t.co/w5r2w9Ed3X pic.twitter.com/7KrjUgEGx7 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 12, 2021

Prediction: The New England Patriots defense will score two defensive touchdowns on costly errors by the Dallas Cowboys' offense. The Patriots will win 24-21.

Dallas Cowboys record: 2-4

Week 7: BYE Week

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into a much needed bye Week after three straight losses. With a chance to reset, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will look to rally the troops to make a run at the playoffs.

Week 8: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings

Coming off their bye week, the Cowboys will be fully rested and ready for the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota will make a strong push at a win against the Cowboys, but they won't pull it off. The Cowboys will lean on their rushing attack to defeat the Minnesota Vikings and end their losing streak.

Prediction: Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will have big games on the ground for the Cowboys. CeeDee Lamb will also pitch in with a receiving touchdown. The Dallas Cowboys will defeat the Minnesota Vikings 35-10.

Dallas Cowboys record: 3-4

Week 9: Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos

This game between the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos will depend on whether the Broncos land Aaron Rodgers. If the Denver Broncos strike out on Rodgers, then the Cowboys should walk away with a victory at home against the Broncos.

Predictions: The Dallas Cowboys will lean on Dak Prescott to defeat the Denver Broncos 42-21.

Dallas Cowboys record: 4-4

Week 10: Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons were involved in a shootout last season. In that cobtest, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys fell short against the Falcons. This time around, Dallas will look for revenge against the Falcons, and the Cowboys will get it in Week 10.

Prediction: The Dallas Cowboys will outlast the Atlanta Falcons in another shootout. Prescott will throw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cowboys to a 42-35 win over the Falcons.

Dallas Cowboys record: 5-4

Week 11: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys' winning streak will come to an end against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will put together a great gameplan that will help the Chiefs offense shred the Cowboys defense.

Predictions: Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill will light up the scoreboard against the Cowboys, as the Kansas City Chiefs should roll over the Cowboys by a score of 42-14.

Dallas Cowboys record: 5-5

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys v Oakland Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to meet the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Dallas should be favored against the Raiders in this holiday game, as the Cowboys are the more talented team. After a rough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys will bounce back against the Raiders.

Prediction: The Dallas Cowboys will dominate both sides of the football against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 42-14 win.

Dallas Cowboys record: 6-5

Week 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints

Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints

Dallas will look to continue their winning ways against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints could struggle without Drew Brees, but they will hang in the game until the fourth quarter. There, the Cowboys will make enough plays to defeat the Saints.

Prediction: The Dallas Cowboys will use Ezekiel Elliott to push for a win over the New Orleans Saints by a score of 24-21.

Dallas Cowboys record: 7-5

Week 14: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys have one of the historic rivalries in the NFL today. Dallas didn't have the best of luck against the Football Team during the 2020-2021 NFL season. But this time around, the Cowboys will take advantage of Washington's quarterback situation and defeat the Football Team.

Prediction: The Washington Football Team will struggle to make enough plays and will lose to the Cowboys by a score of 21-10.

Dallas Cowboys record: 8-5

Week 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Based on these predictions, the Dallas Cowboys dropped a game to the New York Giants in their first meeting in 2021. Dallas will look to get a revenge against the Giants on the road, and New York will lose this important game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.

Prediction: The Dallas Cowboys will struggle early on, but they will bounce back in the second half and defeat the Giants by a score of 24-17.

Dallas Cowboys record: 9-5

Week 16: Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are coming into their home game against the Washington Football Team with lots of confidence. Dallas will initially overlook the Washington Football Team, but the Cowboys will come back in the second half. Prescott's team will win a competitive contest against the Washington Football Team in Week 16.

Prediction: The Cowboys will get a boost from an unfamiliar source in their win against the Washington Football Team. Dallas will get a boost from its defense to shut down the Washington Football Team in the second half and defeat the Football Team 31-28.

Dallas Cowboys record: 10-5

Week 17: Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys will be entering their Week 17 game against the Arizona Cardinals with a lot on the line. Both the Cardinals and Cowboys will be fighting for their playoff lives a this point, but the Cardinals will make more big plays and defeat the Dallas in this Week 17 meeting.

Prediction: Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins will lead the Cardinals to a close win over the Cowboys by a score of 34-27.

Dallas Cowboys record: 10-6

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys will enter their Week 18 meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles in a must-win situation. Nearing the end of a tight race with the New York Giants, the Cowboys will need to emerge victorious against the Eagles to claim the NFC East division title. Unfortunately, the Cowboys fail to hit a game-winning field goal, so they will lose to the Eagles.

Prediction: The Dallas Cowboys will struggle all game, but they'll keep it close. Philadelphia will a three-point lead heading into the final minute of the game, and Dallas will to hit a field goal. As a result, the Eagles will win 17-14.

Dallas Cowboys record: 10-7 (Dallas Cowboys are eliminated from the playoffs)

If the seson unfolds this way, the Cowboys will miss the playoffs yet again. 2021 could be another season where Dallas comes close to a playoff spot but fails to clinch its place in the postseason.