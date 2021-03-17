NFL Free Agency: Chicago Bears to sign Andy Dalton 

The Chicago Bears are signing free agent Andy Dalton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The former Dallas Cowboys QB is signing a one-year, $10 million deal and could earn a further $3 million in incentives per the NFL insider.
Dalton's signing comes after the Bears reportedly worked hard to acquire Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, but were turned down.
"Chicago made 'a very aggressive pursuit' of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, per sources, and the Bears were told that Seattle is not trading him at this time," Schefter also tweeted Tuesday. "The Bears were one of four teams Wilson's agent named as a place of interest. Now Chicago has an agreement with Andy Dalton."
According to Schefter, the Bears were one of four franchises on Wilson's list of trade destinations. The Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints were the other three.
Wilson had one of the best seasons of his career in 2020, breaking the franchise record for touchdown passes in a season with 40, a mark he had already set himself.
Wilson has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks since he entered the league. The Bears remain interested in acquiring the QB but as of today, there's no deal in place between the Seahawks and the Bears.
Dalton could be a starter for Chicago Bears
After spending the past season as the Dallas Cowboys' backup quarterback, Dalton now has a chance be a starter in the NFL again. He was the Cincinnati Bengals' franchise quarterback for nine seasons but failed to make a deep run in the playoffs with the team.
The Bengals released Dalton last April after drafting LSU superstar Joe Burrow. He then signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Cowboys.
Dalton saw a lot of action this past season, filling in for injured starter Dak Prescott. But he dealt with health issues of his own, suffering from a concussion and also testing positive for COVID-19.
According to Schefter, Dalton wanted to join a team where he could start after his contract with the Cowboys expired. That urge appears to have led him to Chicago.
The Bears didn't exercise quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's fifth-year option, making him a free agent. They still have Nick Foles, who split time with Trubisky last season.