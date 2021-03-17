NFL Free Agency: Chicago Bears to sign Andy Dalton 

The Chicago Bears are signing free agent Andy Dalton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The former Dallas Cowboys QB is signing a one-year, $10 million deal and could earn a further $3 million in incentives per the NFL insider.

Former Cowboys' QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal, with the chance to earn another $3 million in incentives, with the Chicago Bears, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Dalton's signing comes after the Bears reportedly worked hard to acquire Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, but were turned down.

"Chicago made 'a very aggressive pursuit' of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, per sources, and the Bears were told that Seattle is not trading him at this time," Schefter also tweeted Tuesday. "The Bears were one of four teams Wilson's agent named as a place of interest. Now Chicago has an agreement with Andy Dalton."

Chicago made "a very aggressive pursuit" of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, per sources, and the Bears were told that Seattle is not trading him at this time.



The Bears were one of four teams Wilson's agent named as a place of interest. Now Chicago has an agreement with Andy Dalton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

According to Schefter, the Bears were one of four franchises on Wilson's list of trade destinations. The Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints were the other three.

Wilson had one of the best seasons of his career in 2020, breaking the franchise record for touchdown passes in a season with 40, a mark he had already set himself.

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

Wilson has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks since he entered the league. The Bears remain interested in acquiring the QB but as of today, there's no deal in place between the Seahawks and the Bears.

Advertisement

Dalton could be a starter for Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys v Cincinnati Bengals

After spending the past season as the Dallas Cowboys' backup quarterback, Dalton now has a chance be a starter in the NFL again. He was the Cincinnati Bengals' franchise quarterback for nine seasons but failed to make a deep run in the playoffs with the team.

The Bengals released Dalton last April after drafting LSU superstar Joe Burrow. He then signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Cowboys.

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Advertisement

Dalton saw a lot of action this past season, filling in for injured starter Dak Prescott. But he dealt with health issues of his own, suffering from a concussion and also testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Schefter, Dalton wanted to join a team where he could start after his contract with the Cowboys expired. That urge appears to have led him to Chicago.

I'm angry about the Bears signing Andy Dalton. This guy Ryan Pace should be fired if this is all he can do. He and Matt Nagy have led the Chicago Bears to ruin. pic.twitter.com/WDsyW0OhV7 — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) March 16, 2021

The Bears didn't exercise quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's fifth-year option, making him a free agent. They still have Nick Foles, who split time with Trubisky last season.