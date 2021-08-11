3 improvements Michael Gallup needs to make to receive an extension

Michael Gallup is entering his fourth season with a crucial contract extension looming. The Dallas Cowboys have elected not to extend their young receiver's contract before the season, making this year the biggest of Gallup's short NFL career.

The 25-year-old is coming into the season as the Cowboys' no. 3 receiver, and has performed quite well despite his limited opportunities. With Dak Prescoot out due to injury, and coupled with the fact that Gallup was the fourth option in offense, the latter still compiled a solid season in 2020. He hauled in 59 catches for 843 yards along with five touchdowns.

Now, with Prescott healthy, Michael Gallup has the opportunity to receive a lucrative multi-year contract once the season concludes. Here are three things he possibly needs to do to ensure the same:

#1 Michael Gallup needs to embrace his increased role in the slot

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has implemented new schemes in the Cowboys' offense, adding more creativity to an already star-studded offense.

Moore intends to significantly increase Gallup's role in the slot. Dallas' offense will be as dynamic as any, as all three receivers can be shifted anywhere on the offense to acquire the desired matchup.

Michael Gallup's willingness to accept a larger, more difficult role will only play further into the front office's desire to extend the receiver's contract. If the management recognizes that Gallup can play into this role, they are likely to offer him an extension as well.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is enjoying his increased work in slot. “That’s a whole different route tree than playing outside. ...Everybody labels me as just a ‘deep-ball threat,’ but I know I can do a whole lot more.” Been focused on route-running, conceptual details this camp. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 9, 2021

“Everybody labels me as a deep-ball threat, but I know I can do a whole lot more,” Gallup said. “So, me being able to come up on the inside and run some routes from there, short and intermediate game, can certainly show I’m more versatile than folks think.”

#2 Gallup needs to continue limiting his drops

In 2019, albeit an encouraging and remarkable season, Michael Gallup struggled with dropped passes.

He had 66 receptions along with 1,107 yards and six touchdowns; averaging 16.8 yards per catch. It was an impressive sophomore season, but it could've been much better if it weren't for his issues reeling in the football.

He did a notably better job catching the football in 2020, with his drop rate being 16.5% and a total of 13 dropped passes. The year before, the drop rate percentage was 10.6%.

Michael Gallup just Mossed Darious Williams. pic.twitter.com/0G5w6D9VZV — David Helman (@HelmanDC) August 7, 2021

If he can get that percentage under 10, Gallup could have a 1,000-yard season despite being the third receiver on the depth chart.

#3 Gallup needs to continue to improve

Throughout his short three-year tenure, Michael Gallup has proved to be a consistent and reliable target for any NFL team. He has continually improved as a receiver, and on most teams, he'd likely be featured as a No. 2 option or potential No. 1.

But with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Ezekial Elliot all in the Cowboys' offense, Gallup has to make the most of his limited chances. Thus far, he has shown his star-level potential. This season will be a litmus test for Gallup in terms of his ability to play the slot and overall mentality when it comes to playing in the team.

If he wants to acquire the contract he desires, he'll have to continue to enhance his game and prove that his new role fits well with Kellen Moore's new offensive schemes.

