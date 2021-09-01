New England Patriots projected starting lineup: Who will start in Week 1 against the Dolphins?

Week 1 looks set to start with a decades-old rivalry in the AFC East. The New England Patriots will host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Both teams will look to start their seasons off with a win.

Now that Mac Jones has been named the starting quarterback, he will face off against former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa.

Who will play in Week 1 for the New England Patriots?

New England Patriots offense

Quarterback: Mac Jones

Now that the drama has unfolded at Foxborough, Mac Jones is the official starting quarterback. Jones impressed in his preseason debut, earning the right to start over veteran Cam Newton, who has since been released. Mac Jones is the only quarterback on the roster for the Patriots, so look for a backup to be added in the coming days.

Running back: Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor, Brandon Bolden

Damien Harris and James White will handle most of the carries in the backfield for the Patriots. Sony Michel has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams, so rookie Rhamondre Stevenson will serve as depth for Harris and White.

Wide receiver: Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski

The Patriots have some new faces in their receiver room. Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor signed with the dream during free agency. The retooled receiving group looks good on paper. Jakobi Meyers is set to follow up on his breakout 2020 campaign.

Tight end: Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Devin Asiasi

Spending during free agency went well for the Patriots. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry also signed with the Patriots, pairing well with the new-look WR room. Mac Jones will have no excuses as he now has two of the most capable TE's in the game.

Offensive line: Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, Michael Onwenu, Yasir Durant, David Andrews, Ted Karras, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown

Joe Thuney was offered more money by the Chiefs and Marcus Cannon was traded to the Texans. This left a big of a gaping hole in the line for the Patriots. They quickly replaced the big departure with the addition of Trent Brown, who will shore up the right side of the line. Ted Karras also returned to the Patriots lineup, returning from a year with the Miami Dolphins.

New England Patriots defense

Linebacker: Matt Judon, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Josh Uche, Harvey Langi, Chase Winovich, Ronnie Perkins

Matt Judon was brought over from the Ravens and should serve as a solidifying piece for this strong linebacker core. The Patriots got Dont'a Hightower back after he opted out of the 2020 season due to Covid-related concerns. Kyle Van Noy also returns after being cut by the Miami Dolphins after only one year.

Cornerback: J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills, Shaun Wade, Justin Bethel, Johnathan Jones, Joejuan Williams

J.C. Jackson is coming off a breakout season in 2020.Jackson pulled in nine interceptions, almost tying the interception leader, Xavien Howard. The Patriots also brought in Jalen Mills from the Eagles, who can serve multiple needs in the secondary.

Safety: Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Cody Davis, Kyle Dugger, Brandon King

Devin's twin brother, Jason, left in free agency, signing with division rival Miami Dolphins. With Stephen Gilmore on the PUP list, the Patriots will look at Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger to step up and provide some much-needed assistance in the backline for the secondary.

Defensive tackle: Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore

Proven veteran Davon Godchaux has also come over from the Miami Dolphins, providing solidifying talent on the defensive line. Christian Barmore is a rookie who impressed enough to be a direct backup if Godchaux goes down.

Defensive end: Lawrence Guy, Henry Anderson, Deatrich Wise Jr., Carl Davis

Lawrence Guy had two sacks in 2020. Henry Anderson was cut by the Jets, then signing a two-year contract with the Patriots. Anderson will look to help out Guy in providing the pressure that the Patriots defensive front needs.

Special teams: Quinn Nordin, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater, Gunner Olszewski, J.J. Taylor

Veteran Nick Folk lost his job to Quinn Nordin. Accuracy has been an issue for Nordin in pre-season, only hitting six of eight field goals and missing three of seven extra points. Nordin hit 14 field goals for 40 yards or longer at Michigan, leaving the Patriots to give him a longer shot. Receiver Gunner Olszewski and running back J.J. Taylor will handle kickoff and punt returns.

