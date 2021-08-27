Cam Newton vs Mac Jones: Who wins the New England Patriots QB battle?

We're getting down to the nitty-gritty in the Cam Newton versus Mac Jones quarterback battle. With only one preseason game left before the regular season, the pressure to make a decision is at an all-time high for Bill Belichick.

Who will end up winning? Will the veteran start the season as the top dog or has Jones already leapfrogged him?

Cam Newton versus Mac Jones: Rolling to the finish

Cam Newton

Cam Newton came on slow in the first preseason game. His accuracy was all over the place and the offense suffered as a result. He missed a simple four-yard screen pass to his running back that encapsulated his situation at the moment. He completed four of seven pass attempts for 49 yards.

I see you @MacJones_10 . I. See. You. 👀 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 25, 2021

The second game was a completely different story. Cam Newton was crisp, accurate, and greased the wheels of a high-powered offense. He was able to attack down the field and hit his receivers in his stride. He finished the day eight of nine for 103 yards and a touchdown.

This week may serve as a tie-breaker for Newton. Will Newton show up as the Week 1 version of himself or will he prove that Week 1 was just a rusty start?

Mac Jones

While Cam Newton still has questions to answer, Mac Jones came out hot and stayed hot through two games. He was essentially the same player in both games. He was accurate and in full command of the offense, showing plenty of prowess in deep accuracy.

The biggest question for Jones is his durability, which withered in the second game as he took an extra second to stand up after a hit. However, if you cast the injury concerns aside, Jones has had a better preseason overall, completing 13 of 19 pass attempts in both games for about 230 yards combined.

That said, as a rookie, nothing is guaranteed. Newton has shown that he can perform in games at a high level. Jones hasn't shown anything in a game-time situation when both teams are playing to win, mainly because he hasn't been in those shoes.

Cam Newton versus Mac Jones prediction

Cam Newton's veteran experience will likely land him the starting gig this season. A veteran presence in addition to proof that he can move an offense down the field is enough for Bill Belichick to call the competition for Newton. While Jones outperformed him in the preseason, his long-term success is far from guaranteed.

New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles

Once defenses start to play to win, Jones' hot start could whittle away. After sitting behind Newton, the odds of defenses catching up to Jones will not be as high. Jones will understand the NFL better and be more prepared to deal with the early, cheap tricks that defensive coordinators will employ against him. Belichick knows this, since he is the poster boy of confusing rookie quarterbacks.

Jones won the competition in preseason but will sit until it is clear the Patriots cannot win with Cam Newton.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha