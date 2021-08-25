Who is Steven Johnson? Where is the former New England Patriots tight end now?

Former Patriots tight end Steven Johnson found himself back in the headlines this week. Johnson was a solid player for Virginia Tech from 1984 to 1987. He featured in 44 games and totaled 1,058 receiving yards along with eight touchdowns. He then went on to get selected by New England as a sixth-round pick in the 1988 NFL Draft.

Steven Johnson accused of having an affair

TMZ Sports reported earlier today that Johnson had an affair with Dell Curry's estranged wife, Sonya Curry. Dell Curry stated that Sonya cheated on him with the ex-NFL player.

In court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Steph Curry's father proclaims that Sonya is, and has been, dating Steven Johnson. They began their relationship during her marriage with Dell, and prior to their separation, she lied each time she cheated on Dell Curry.

The documents claim that Sonya Curry is living with Steven Johnson in Tennessee, and states that she should not be entitled to any alimony due to that reason.

Sonya, meanwhile, responded by saying that she is not living with the former New England Patriot, and that she's living alone because Dell will not allow her to stay at home. However, she added that she is currently in a relationship with a significant other but denied accusations of cheating on Dell, explaining that her new relationship began months after she and Dell legally split up in March 2020.

Sonya also said that the former NBA player, her husband at the time, cheated on her throughout their marriage. She professed that he "hooked up with multiple women" and that their family and friends close to the family knew about his litany of affairs.

The two -- who married in 1988 -- filed for divorce on June 14. Steven Johnson is in quite the predicament as it stands with the Curry family. Reports claim the affair came to light as soon as the receiver from Virginia Tech was selected.

As it stands, the 56-year-old is better known for his debacle with Dell Curry than as a tight end for the New England Patriots. The media tried reaching out to Steven Johnson to record his say on the matter. So far, there has been no response.

