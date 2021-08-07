3 reasons why Matthew Stafford could be Sean McVay's last shot with the Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay set the NFL world on fire when he took over the Los Angeles Rams' head coaching position. Over the past three seasons, as a result of McVay's brilliance, the Rams have featured one of the most prolific offenses in the league.

In the 2018-19 season, Sean McVay and the Rams possessed the number two offense in points per game and yards per game, finishing the year with a sensational 13-3 record. Their stellar play placed them in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

Unfortunately, the L.A. Rams struggled mightily to conjure up any sort of offense when it mattered. The Patriots struggled as well offensively, but they were the victors in a low-scoring affair. The final score was 13-3 in favor of New England.

Jared Goff and that highly coveted, electrifying Rams offense appeared woefully unprepared as they left the field on the back of an extremely lackluster performance.

The following season, Los Angeles finished with an underwhelming 9-7 record, missing the postseason, and it became clearer than ever that Jared Goff was not the quarterback to lead the squad after a 22-touchdown, 16-interception season. He was then traded to Detroit in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

Now, with a top-notch, commanding defense and star quarterback Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay has a legitimate contending Rams team and no more excuses.

#1 - The league's best defense

In 2020, the Rams, led by Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, were the league's best defense. That being said, this team is stacked enough to avoid relying on the offense to carry them through.

DPOY Aaron Donald generated 98 pressures on the QB last season, highest among DL.



The second highest was Shaq Barrett at 77



Built Different 💪 pic.twitter.com/rC4bUvf3U6 — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) June 18, 2021

Jalen Ramsey with another interception in training camp.



He’s lockdown🔒. pic.twitter.com/P4lk3G6tMt — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 4, 2021

In years past, if the offense wasn't functioning, things sort of crumbled for the Rams. However, the front office has assembled quite the unit defensively over the past two seasons. The Rams only allowed 18.5 points per game last year.

This defense is elite. They say offense wins games, but defense wins championships. Los Angeles now has both.

#2 - One of the league's most competitive rosters

This team is comprised of exceptional players on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Along with their star-studded defense, the offense has quite a few playmakers as well.

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp are names to mention when talking about the Rams offense. The duo have played extremely well in their stint as a tandem and will look to further cement their cohesion with the addition of Matthew Stafford.

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp to the moon 🚀 pic.twitter.com/reCgG9VzXJ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 3, 2021

Last season, the Rams were ranked 11th offensively with Jared Goff at the helm. Moreover, PFF had them ranked as the third-best offensive line at the conclusion of the year. CBS Sports has this offense ranked fourth-best in the upcoming season.

The team is uber talented on both sides of the ball, ultimately equating to a nearly flawless, complete roster.

#3 - Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams Mandatory Minicamp

Matthew Stafford was the face of the Detroit Lions franchise for the past decade. He put on countless phenominal displays during his tenure and sorely lacked consistent help throughout the years.

A look at Matthew Stafford's career in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/IBH38Nmms5 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) March 18, 2021

His insertion into the Rams roster gives Sean McVay the final piece of his puzzle. Any adequate team featuring Matthew Stafford is a playoff team, which means adding the All-Pro quarterback to a team that has already reached the Super Bowl gives them as good a chance as any to win this season.

Sean McVay has been gifted every single weapon he needs in order to succeed. Matt Stafford brings leadership, experience, tremendous effort, heart and great football acumen to the team. Aaron Donald is the team's best player, however the team lacked a leader and a voice in the locker room prior to Stafford's arrival.

Sean McVay has every right to be in a better mood. But if the Rams fail to meet expectations this season, McVay might find himself in the coaching hot seat the following campaign.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha