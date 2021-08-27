Top 5 favorites to lead the NFL in interceptions in the 2021-22 season

Less than two weeks until the 2021-2022 NFL season officially kicks off. The upcoming season is expected to be one of the best in recent memory. With stadiums once again packed with fans and a week added to the schedule, there is a lot to be excited about.

There are some highly talented defensive players in the NFL, but as cliché as it may sound, not every player can be crowned the league's Defensive Player of the Year. Some are bound to get overlooked, but here are the hot favorites to win the crown this year.

Roadblock: Players most likely to lead the NFL in interceptions

#1 - Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard led the league in interceptions in 2020 with 10, which came up to 77 interception yards. Howard found himself in an interesting situation this offseason.

After becoming the top leader in defensive production for the Dolphins in 2020, his contract paled in comparison. Howard requested a trade out of Miami, but after a few months of negotiations, both sides agreed on a contract extension.

Howard is poised to pick up where he left off last season. He could easily lead the league in interceptions again. Xavien Howard was also just listed as the 17th-best player in the NFL's Top 100 List.

#2 - J.C. Jackson, CB, New England Patriots

J.C. Jackson played all 16 games in 2020, starting 11 of them and recording nine interceptions along the way. Jackson and Howard were tied at times throughout the season for interceptions, but Jackson finished just shy of the top of the leaderboard.

"He’s a ball hog, he is always finding the football."



As the highest ranked undrafted player on this year’s #NFLTop100, JC Jackson comes in at 49. pic.twitter.com/LzyqNV4i4B — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 16, 2021

#3 - Tyrann Mathieu, S, Kansas City Chiefs

The "Honey Badger" was one of the best defensive players in the NFL last year. Not only did Tyrann Mathieu have six interceptions, but he also had nine passes deflected and an interception for a touchdown.

#4 - Justin Simmons, S, Denver Broncos

Justin Simmons is an integral part of one of the young, up-and-coming defenses in the NFL. The Denver Broncos defense continues to get better each season. In 2020, Simmons had five interceptions for 90 yards and nine passes deflected.

Simmons could also be one of the best available free agents in the NFL after the 2021 season since the Broncos failed to sign him to an extension.

#5 - Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Most Defensive TD since 2017:



1. Eddie Jackson 6

2. Marcus Peters 5

3. Jadeveon Clowney 4

3. Minkah Fitzpatrick 4

5. 9 players tied 3@BoJack39 is an absolute BALLHAWK for the @ChicagoBears. pic.twitter.com/7Ut4rszLVV — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) June 1, 2021

When the PIttsburgh Steelers traded for Minkah Fitzpatrick early in the 2019 NFL season, they were looking for a playmaker on defense, and that's exactly what they got. Fitzpatrick had four interceptions in 2020 which included an interception return for a touchdown.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha