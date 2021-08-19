NFL Trade Rumors: Should Kansas City Chiefs trade S Tyrann Mathieu?

The Kansas City Chiefs and 2020 All-Pro S Tyrann Mathieu have yet to agree on a new contract extension. Tyrann Mathieu is entering the final year of the current deal he signed prior to the 2019 season and is due for a hefty payday.

Seattle Seahawks S Jamal Adams now averages $17.5 million per year from his new four-year, $70 million contract that resets the market and Tyrann Mathieu could warrant around $16 million annually based on Adam's deal. He's had 10 INTs over the last two seasons, including 137 tackles and two sacks. PFF has Tyrann Mathieu as their 11th-best safety entering the 2021 season (Jamal Adams is 10th) as the complete package and elite playmaker.

Highest paid safeties on a per-year basis:



--> Jamal Adams: $17.5M

Justin Simmons: $15.25M

Budda Baker: $14.75M

Eddie Jackson: $14.6M

Kevin Byard: $14.1M



Tyrann Mathieu and Jessie Bates were watching the Adams' situation closely. They're both in the final year of their deals.

Tyrann Mathieu is 29 and this will likely be his last major, long-term deal. He's a bonafide leader and a key player to Kansas City's secondary who they cannot afford to lose. Will the Kansas City Chiefs end up losing Tyrann Mathieu, though?

GM Brett Veach says 'timing' is why a deal hasn't been reached between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tyrann Mathieu

GM Brett Veach has given some insight as to why a deal hasn't been made with Tyrann Mathieu yet: timing. Kansas City has $7.6 million in available cap right now and this could be one of the few occasions where a long-term extension won't help the cap situation. Both parties want to stay in business together, but if the Chiefs wait too long to make it happen or low-ball him, could Tyrann Mathieu want out of KC?

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach has no intentions of letting Tyrann Mathieu leave Kansas City...



"We know he wants to be here. Right now, for us and for him I think it's just a timing thing."



"We know he wants to be here. Right now, for us and for him I think it's just a timing thing."

While in Kansas City, Tyrann Mathieu has found some of the best success of his NFL career. Still, a player of his caliber wants his last large paycheck to reflect his worth and production. The longer they wait, the harder it could be to agree on a contract. Others like Orlando Brown and Charvarius Ward are set to be 2022 free-agents as well, the order in which KC signs their impending FAs has a major impact.

Sign Tyrann Mathieu too late and you are low on funds to meet his standards. Sign him too early and KC is backed into a corner with other situations: not enough money for other top-level FAs, unexpected roster needs and no money if another FA has a career-year and asks for a much higher asking price.

But should the Kansas City Chiefs trade Tyrann Mathieu at this point? Absolutely not. Come Week 7 or 8 and there is still no deal, it's a possibility then. If Tyrann Mathieu gets injured, he won't be worth what he wants and the Chiefs get something out of him with a trade. If he has a career-year and 1st-Team All-Pro honors, his price could go up and KC might be unable to afford him and get some value back in a trade. If Tyrann Mathieu gets fed up with the wait or a smaller amount of money than he wanted, he could request a trade.

Should it come to a trade, the Kansas City Chiefs are in good shape to get a decent package for him, with at least a 1st-round pick included.

