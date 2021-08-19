Who is the best safety in the NFL? Jamal Adams deal has NFL fans wondering

News came through this week that the Seattle Seahawks and Jamal Adams have agreed to the largest ever contract for a safety. There was some concern among Seahawks fans in the build-up to Adams' contract, but with the star safety having put pen to paper, those concerns have vanished into thin air.

Naturally, such a massive contract set tongues wagging as to whether he deserves a deal this size and if there are better safeties in the NFL who deserve a bigger payday. Here is a definitive list of the five best safeties in the league who deserve to be paid at least on par with Jamal Adams.

The best safeties in the NFL not named Jamal Adams

#1 - Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

Simmons is the consensus pick for the best safety in the NFL today, perhaps even better than Jamal Adams. He consistently breaks up play in deep coverage and can break the play up front too when blitzing.

He can also come right up to the defensive line and is a utility cornerback as well. While he allowed seven touchdowns last season, he also intercepted opponent passes five times. The opponent passer rating against him was 99.8. Quite simply, Simmons is a top-tier safety.

#2 - Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

Amazingly versatile, Tyrann Mathieu is comfortable playing both free safety and strong safety. He can also play in the box, in the slot, or in deep coverage. His game intelligence sets him apart from the rest.

He can play in nearly any scheme and is one of the best manipulators in positioning after the snap. More often than not, he wins half the battle against the quarterback in the mind.

#3 - John Johnson III, Cleveland Browns

Johnson III is another player who can play across schemes and positions as a safety. He is comfortable in deep coverage, behind the defensive line or in the slot. The opponent's passer rating against him is only 95.1, but what sets him apart from his contemporaries, including Jamal Adams, is not only his exemplary anticipation of the ball, but the ability to stop a receiver in his tracks.

#4 - Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Fitzpatrick has had a transformative effect on the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. He has had nine interceptions and 11 pass break-ups in the last two seasons. He's arguably the best pure free safety in the NFL at the moment.

#5 - Jessie Bates, Cincinnati Bengals

If Jamal Adams is great against the run, Jessie Bates trounces him against the pass. An exceptional return of 12 pass break-ups and three interceptions despite playing in the middle of the field is proof of the value he brings to the team. He became the Cincinnati Bengals' first All-Pro since 2015.

