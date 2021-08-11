NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the Seattle Seahawks can’t afford to lose Jamal Adams

The ongoing contract negotiations between the Seattle Seahawks and star safety Jamal Adams have come to a standstill.

Three-time Pro Bowl defender Adams wants a lucrative long-term deal with the Seahawks, but the two sides have been unable to come to an agreement so far.

The Seattle Times reported that Adams and the franchise had come close to a deal that would’ve made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL, but they couldn’t agree on guaranteed money and the final structure of the contract.

The 25-year-old defensive back has continued to report to Seahawks training but is not participating in the practices.

Russell Wilson willing to restructure contract to get Adams deal over the line

As the 2021 NFL season rapidly approaches, there is some urgency needed to get this deal done before Week 1 kicks off. The Seattle Times also reported that superstar QB Russell Wilson is willing to restructure his deal to facilitate Adams’ new contract.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters in the spring that they have discussed restructuring Wilson’s deal with him if needed.

“We have talked about all of that, as we do every year, it just hasn’t been necessary at this point.”

The idea of Jamal Adams not being on the Seahawks team this season would be unimaginable to most Seattle fans. Here are three reasons the Seahawks can't afford to lose their All-Pro safety.

#1 - Draft picks

The Seattle Seahawks front office gave up a boatload of draft picks to acquire Jamal Adams in 2020. The New York Jets received two first-round and one third-round draft pick for Adams as well as safety Bradley McDougald.

After giving up so much draft equity for the six-foot-one, 214-pound star, the Seahawks will be desperate to keep him on their roster for the long term.

#2 - Secondary depth

Seattle’s legendary “Legion of Boom” days are long gone. If the Seahawks were to lose Adams, their secondary ranks would be skeleton thin.

Adams is a star who makes game-changing plays and his departure would severely weaken the Seahawks defense this year and in the future.

The franchise lost its lead cornerback Shaquil Griffin this offseason and they can’t afford to lose another big-name defender.

#3 - Super Bowl aspirations

There’s a reason why Russell Wilson is okay with restructuring his deal to keep Jamal Adams in Seattle; he wants to win another Super Bowl.

Last season, Adams recorded 9.5 sacks and over 80 tackles for the Seahawks. His ability to get to the quarterback is key to Seattle’s defensive game plan.

Russell Wilson knows that without the big-hitting safety in the Seattle secondary, their chances of making another Super Bowl run lessen considerably. It looks like Seattle will have to push the boat out to make Adams feel the love.

