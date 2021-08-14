Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers prediction, team news and preview - August 14 | NFL preseason 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs' road to redemption starts Saturday night, when they travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers. Kansas City will have had a hard time swallowing the Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs have been all business this offseason and have a different outlook coming into the upcoming season.

San Francisco hasn't been a slouch either. The 49ers lost a tough battle to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl a year prior. San Francisco is also on the path to redemption after a tough 2020 season full of injuries.

The 49ers fan base isn't looking to redeem their loss in the Super Bowl or the injuries. They're patiently waiting to see the third overall pick, Trey Lance, in action. Lance is expected to make his NFL debut Saturday night.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers: Head-to-Head

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Saturday night's meeting between the Chiefs and 49ers marks the 15th meeting between the two teams. Kansas City and San Francisco have split the previous 14 games. The Chiefs have gotten the best of San Francisco of late, winning two straight.

San Francisco and Kansas City will both look to break the head-to-head tie this weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers: Team news

Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes will make a start for the Chiefs Saturday night. Mahomes will likely only see the first drive of the game. The Chiefs have rebuilt their offensive line, and Mahomes needs all the in-game experience he can get with this group.

Excited to get back on the field this weekend 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gZvg4Aiy3f — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 12, 2021

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is looking forward to seeing his young running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, in action. The second-year RB is poised to have a breakout season in 2021.

The Chiefs defense is coming in looking to build confidence. Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu told reporters he would like to see more communication from his teammates. Mathieu understands that the young talent will make mistakes, but this is the time to correct the faults.

San Francisco 49ers

The time has finally come for San Francisco fans. Trey Lance makes his long-awaited debut against the Chiefs this weekend. San Francisco gave up quite a haul to draft Lance, which means expectations are high.

Reports coming out of the 49ers camps indicate that Trey Lance is as good as advertised. The former North Dakota State product will have time to prove his worth.

Jimmy Garoppolo will start against the Chiefs, but he'll only see the first drive before being relieved by Lance. San Francisco has remained firm on keeping Jimmy G as the starter. If Trey Lance can put on great performances and exhibit growth, San Francisco could shake things up.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers: Prediction

The San Francisco 49ers have the edge when it comes to backup quarterbacks with Trey Lance. Kansas City may drive the football and score points during their first drive, but points could be cut short after that. With all the hype surrounding Lance and the 49ers, it's going to be a must-watch game.

San Francisco tastes some redemption from its Super Bowl loss and receives a better look at rookie quarterback Lance. The 49ers will pull off a close victory over the Chiefs in their preseason opener.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha