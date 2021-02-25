NFL Rumors: Marshon Lattimore to Cleveland Browns?

Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL during the end of the 2020 season. This has raised a question as to how the New Orleans Saints are going to deal with the quarterback situation. They were in winnow mode for the past couple of seasons under Drew Brees, and were trying to win another super bowl with Brees as the quarterback.

With Brees’ retirement from NFL, the Saints have a cap situation they will have to deal with. They built the roster under the notion of winning with Brees. As he is now departing professional football, the Saints will have to look at their roster and be certain of letting a couple of key players go on both ends of the ball.

Our cornerbacks held their own in the face of numerous injuries



Analyzing the CBs » https://t.co/TAce0LL0K9 pic.twitter.com/VwQZurC1kq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 23, 2021

One such player who could be seen in a different uniform is Marshon Lattimore. The veteran Corner Back of the Saints will be hitting the free agency this NFL offseason. With the cap problems, the Saints will most likely lose the player to another team that will be willing to offer him the appropriate price for his services.

Cleveland Browns can be one of those teams who can offer him healthy money along with a winning team which will be going to the playoffs next season.

Marshon Lattimore to become a Cleveland Brown in the 2021 NFL season?

One of the prominent problems that the Cleveland Browns' defense had during the 2020 NFL season was at the cornerback position. They had to dive deep into the depth chart at one point to have a solid starter who could get the job done in the absence of Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams.

Denzel ward was in and out of the lineup throughout the season with injuries and Covid-19. Greedy Williams was lost for the season during training camp with a shoulder injury which later turned out to be nerve damage. It is hard to know when Greedy Williams will return to the field. It might make sense for Andrew Berry to look for other options to pair with Denzel ward.

I’m talking to people I know from Cleveland, chill. — Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) February 24, 2021

Marshon Lattimore has been a lockdown CB for the Saints. He can be a great addition to the Cleveland Browns defense. Lattimore can also mentor Denzel to improve, while bringing a solid lockdown CB to the Browns. His toughness and experience will upgrade the secondary of the Browns.