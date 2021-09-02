Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup: Who will start Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2021 NFL season on the road against the world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Thursday night.

After a disastrous 6-10 record last season, the Cowboys will be gunning for a first-up win at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Dallas trimmed its roster down to 53 this week, with the only real surprises being the release of both backup quarterbacks, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. The former has since signed with the Cowboys' practice squad.

Now that the Cowboys' active roster is pretty much set, here's a look at how "America's Team" will lineup in Week 1.

Who will play in Week 1 for the Dallas Cowboys?

Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott looks "good to go" for the start of the season.



Offense

Quarterback: Dak Prescott

All eyes will be on Cowboys star Dak Prescott as he returns to the field for the first time since breaking his ankle against the New York Giants in Week 5 last season.

Prescott injured his shoulder during training camp and did not play a single minute in the preseason. All reports indicate that the 28-year-old is healthy and ready to start against the Bucs.

Running Back: Ezekiel Elliott

The Cowboys' star running back will be keen to move on from a fumble-prone 2020. Elliott struggled without Prescott under center and is primed for a big comeback starting in Tampa Bay.

Wide Receivers: Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup

Once again, Dak Prescott has an exciting wide receiving group to pass to this season. Big things are expected from second-year wideout CeeDee Lamb in 2021. Star receiver Amari Cooper will also be striving for yet another NFL season over 1,000 yards.

Tight End: Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz

Blake Jarwin returns from a torn ACL suffered last season and will share snaps with Dalton Schultz. The Cowboys will be hoping that Prescott can rediscover his chemistry with Jarwin immediately in Week 1.

Offensive Line: LT Tyron Smith, LG Connor Wiliams, C Tyler Biadasz, RG Zack Martin , RT La'El Collins

Dallas has had one of the best offensive lines for some years now thanks to its All-Pros Zack Martin and Tyron Smith. Both have struggled with injuries recently but should be fit and ready for Tampa Bay next Thursday night.

Defense

Defensive ends: DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory

If the Cowboys are aiming to be NFL playoff contenders, they will need DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory to have big years. Dallas has a questionable secondary, so pressuring the QB is key to success in 2021.

Defensive line: Brent Urban, Neville Gallimore

Brent Urban and Neville Gallimore will be tasked with stopping the Bucs' running game in Week 1.

Linebackers: Leighton Vander Esch, Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal

First-round draft pick Micah Parsons will get his first taste of the regular season against the GOAT, Tom Brady. We'll have to wait and see if he can make an impact in his full-fledged debut.

Leighton Vander Esch's fifth-year option was not picked up by the Cowboys, so he has plenty to play for in 2021.

Cornerbacks: Trevon Diggs, Maurice Canady

The Cowboys secondary has faced a lot of scrutiny heading into the season. Can the Cowboys contain opposing receivers with the talent they have? They have a tough test in the Bucs' receiving group, which may be the best in the NFL.

Safety's: Domontae Kazee, Donovan Wilson

Both starting safeties could be in for a long night of tackling against Tom Brady and his explosive offense.

Special Teams

Kicker: Greg Zuerlein

Punter: Bryan Anger

Long snapper: Jake McQuaide

Dallas has one of the best kickers in the NFL in Greg Zuerlein. The ten-year NFL veteran is a reliable option to go to when the Cowboys offense fails to reach the endzone.

