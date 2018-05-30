What's up, Doc? Chiefs lineman Duvernay-Tardif earns his M.D.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif received his medical degree.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif received his medical degree, eight years in the making, at McGill University's commencement in Montreal on Tuesday.

He made the quick trip to graduation in Canada but will turn around almost immediately and head back to Kansas City to rejoin his team-mates for voluntary organised team activities, ESPN reported.

Duvernay-Tardif, 27, had joked that once he earned his medical degree he might want the nameplate on his Chiefs jersey to read "Duvernay-Tardif M.D.".

That is the story behind his tongue-in-cheek graduation photo, posted on Twitter, with his newly earned title on the back of a white doctor's lab coat with his number 76, as if it were a Chiefs jersey.

This is it! Today I become a doctor! It also marks the beginning of a great new adventure for all 2018 graduates of @mcgillu Faculty of Medicine. #LDTMD #graduation #passion #nfl #chiefs pic.twitter.com/j4oD1BCuXJ

— Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) May 29, 2018

"Since the day I got drafted, I promised myself I was going to finish my studies and get that M.D. while I was still playing," he told ESPN earlier.

"It's one of those life projects that you promise yourself you're going to accomplish, and I'm on the verge of doing it, so I'm pretty excited."

The team offered their congratulations, retweeting the good doctor's picture.

Next on his educational journey: medical residency, where he is a doctor under the supervision of another physician. That, he told ESPN, will have to wait. Football is his priority now.

Drafted in 2014, Duvernay-Tardif is the Chiefs' starting right guard.