“Hell no" - Cam Heyward reveals Mike Tomlin blocked OC Arthur Smith’s idea to use All-Pro DT on Steelers' offense

Cam Heyward has been a major difference-maker for the Pittsburgh Steelers since the start of the previous decade. Spending a first-round pick on Heyward has been one of the greatest hits from Mike Tomlin's tenure, and the head coach knows how important he is for his defense.

Ad

However, Heyward was not allowed to use his skills on the other side of the ball. The NFL has a few examples of defensive tackles being used in goal-line situations on offense. Arthur Smith, the Steelers' offensive coordinator, thought that this could be a great idea to implement.

Except that his idea was blocked even before he had the chance to use.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Over the past week, Cam revealed on his show "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward" that the idea was discussed at some point between Smith, Tomlin and the defender. And while he seemed interested in taking part, Tomlin quickly shut down the possibility, keeping him solely on defense:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Hell no! He wouldn't let me do anything on offense. Arthur Smith was around me and was like 'Hey, we need to sneak you in on offense.' And Mike was like 'we ain't doing that. That's not happening.' He really did"

Ad

Some of the defensive players who have been used on offense in recent years include J.J. Watt, who scored multiple touchdowns a decade ago, and Dontari Poe, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs. Known for his offensive schemes and designs, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had Poe score two touchdowns in his career.

Cam Heyward reveals he almost retired after the 2023 season

The star defender has been in the league for a decade and a half and is still going strong. He finished the 2024 season with an All-Pro nod after another great year, but it almost didn't happen.

Ad

In March, Heyward revealed on an appearance at The Pivot the first time he thought about retirement. It happened after the 2023 season, when he played in just 11 games due to injury. However, head coach Mike Tomlin stepped up:

Last year when I got hurt during the season, I came back, you know, it was a long season. I'm talking about retirement, you know, a lot of things on my mind. I got in the meeting and this dude [Tomlin] had a whole plan of how the meeting was going to go. Because he is asking me about how I am thinking, I'm saying I'm coming back.

He has two years left on his contract with the Steelers and will cost $19.6M against the cap in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.