"His decision-making wasn't run by s*x" - Ryan Clark defends Tyler Lockett’s decision to stay virgin until marriage at 30

Tyler Lockett made headlines after he revealed that he remained a virgin until he got married at the age of 30. This revelation made waves in the NFL world, and many fans and experts gave their takes on it. Recently, former NFL star Ryan Clark defended Lockett's decision.

Ad

In a video uploaded on "The Pivot Podcast" YouTube channel on Friday, Clark stated that Tyler Lockett's faith has turned him into a man who can be trusted to never ruin a relationship due to foolish desires. He said that the Tennessee Titans' wide receiver truly feels whatever he does for everyone:

"I think it's a beautiful testament to Tyler Lockett's faith. Also, what a feeling to know that you've never ruined a relationship chasing something else. He's got to truly feel whatever he wants to feel for everyone because his relationships and his decision-making weren't run by s*x.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He ain't never had that. He has none of the trauma and the drama that goes with having premarital s*x."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The former NFL player added that Lockett's decision is going to affect his relationship with his wife, but in a positive way.

"And, so, even if it's going to be a process for him and his wife to learn, like, she's going to get to share with him that. 'Damn, he's doing something with me that he's never done with no other woman.' For him, he could truly give her something emotional, mental, and physical on their wedding day. There's no better gift than that."

Ad

The former Pittsburgh Steelers' safety further praised the reason why Lockett has decided to stay a virgin until marriage:

"He don't have any of that baggage to bring in, man. And to do it for the reason he did it, for his Christian values, bro, I think it's beautiful, man. And I commend him, because he's better than your boy."

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

After getting engaged in 2022, Tyler Lockett tied the knot with his wife, Lauren, on July 18, 2023. The couple welcomed a baby girl in May.

Tyler Lockett's NFL career so far

Tyler Lockett was picked by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. He played 10 seasons for the franchise.

The WR accumulated 661 receptions for 8,594 yards and scored 61 touchdowns. Lockett also holds a couple of franchise records at Seattle. He has the most receptions in a single season at 100 and the longest kick return at 105 yards.

However, Locket was released by the Seahawks in March. A month later, he signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Tennessee Titans. It'll be interesting to see how he performs in his new team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.