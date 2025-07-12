“I’ve had to eat a lot of sh*t"- Mark Andrews breaks silence after months of intense backlash from Ravens fans following 27–25 playoff loss to Bills

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finished with a career-high 11 touchdowns in the team's offense last season. However, the veteran pass-catcher didn't end the season on a high note.

Andrews made a costly fumble in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' divisional-round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills in January. Baltimore was trailing the Bills by five points at the time the 29-year-old TE recorded the fumble. Then, with fewer than two minutes remaining, he dropped what could have been a game-tying catch from a two-point pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson.

There has been criticism thrown at Andrews and even discussion about his future with the Ravens ever since that game, which the team lost 27–25. Some have even suggested that the team should trade him to another team.

Andrews has now reaffirmed his belief that his time with the team is far from over after an offseason filled with doubt and criticism.

“I’ve had to eat a lot of sh*t in the last however long it’s been. But I’m excited to go show who I am, what I can be and what I can help this team with, because I’m not done yet,” Andrews said on Friday, as reported by Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner.

Despite all the rumors that he might be traded from the team, Andrews is resolved to move past the disappointment of last season's playoffs and concentrate on getting ready for the 2025 campaign as he enters the final year of his contract.

Ravens supporters will be eager to watch how Andrews bounces back from his forgettable drop when the team's training camp begins in two weeks.

Mark Andrews has revealed his opinion about his position on ESPN's top-10 list

After a 2024 season that saw him make 55 catches for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns, Mark Andrews was placed sixth in ESPN's top 10 tight end rankings, which were determined by voting NFL executives, coaches and scouts.

“I think that there’s not many 11-touchdown guys left off the top tight end list, but it is what it is,” Andrews said on Friday upon hearing his position on ESPN's list. “Again, it wasn’t until six games that I scored a touchdown, so I know what I can do."

“There’s points last year where I wasn’t my best. But I’ve got a great direction. I’ve been able to take care of my body, learn different ways to stay at the top of my game, and I just know what I can bring and who I am as a player. It’s still there,” he added.

Andrews is only 36 catches shy of becoming the Ravens' all-time top receiver going into his eighth season in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler is confident about his skills and wants to continue to be an asset in the team's offense this season.

