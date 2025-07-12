"It was never my end game" - Ndamukong Suh reveals real reason behind his NFL exit as ex-Lions All-Pro announces retirement after 13 seasons

Ndamukong Suh drew the curtain on his NFL career after 13 seasons. The All-Pro defensive tackle was one of the major reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl last season. However, Shu revealed the real reason behind his exit from the NFL.

Suh posted a long statement on X (fka Twitter) earlier today. He explained that he lost his father on the same date a year ago. The five-time All-Pro revealed that he was close to his father, and every play he made on the gridiron had his fingerprints. He wrote:

"Before he passed, he gave me one final piece of advice, 'It’s time to let football go. You’ve done everything you set out to do. Now it’s time for the next chapter.' That conversation stayed with me. So today, one year later, I’m honoring that wish. ... I’ve been preparing for this moment for years. Football was my passion, but it was never my endgame. My next season is about impact, purpose, and legacy."

Check out the post below:

Suh wants to share all that he has learned in his life by using his "No Free Lunch" podcast. The star ended his statement by thanking the fans who followed his career.

Ndamukong Suh's NFL journey

The Detroit Lions selected Ndamukong Suh in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. He was the first defensive lineman the team selected in the first round since 1995.

Suh had a dominant run in the NFL. He played for five teams: the Lions, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Suh went on to play 199 total games, accumulating 600 tackles, 71.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three interceptions and nine fumbles recovered. The DT earned five Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro honors.

In his first season, Shu was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. And, as mentioned above, Suh is a one-time Super Bowl champion, having won the Lombardi trophy with the Eagles last season.

