  • Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet reveals true feelings about Travis Kelce 'dating' Taylor Swift

Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet reveals true feelings about Travis Kelce 'dating' Taylor Swift

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 12, 2025 21:48 GMT
Eric Stonestreet reveals true feelings about Travis Kelce
Eric Stonestreet reveals true feelings about Travis Kelce 'dating' Taylor Swift (Credit: GETTY)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship hasn't just been a fan-favorite but also a delight for celebrities. Many individuals — like Ice Spice, Marielle Hadid, Ice Cube, etc. — have voiced their feelings on the Kelce-Swift romance, and the latest to join the bandwagon is a familiar TV star.

On Saturday, Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet — during an interview with PageSix — stated he is "so happy" about Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift. The actor also praised the Kansas City Chiefs tight end for being a "great guy" to the Blank Space singer.

"Travis is awesome. I’ve known Travis for a long time, and I was so happy for him when they started dating because I know him. She deserves a great guy and he’s a great guy," Stonestreet said.
Moving forward in the interview, Eric Stonestreet discussed the possibility of being a guest at Kelce and Swift's wedding.

“Oh my god, I don’t know about that. I love both of them very much," Stonestreet further added. "It would obviously be amazing if that happened, but I wouldn’t want to go if it wasn’t the right thing. I wouldn’t want to force my way in there."
Ed Sheeran revealed Taylor Swift's influence in becoming a Titans fan

Ed Sheeran has been a huge fan of the Tennessee Titans, and some of the credit for it he recently gave to Taylor Swift. Sheeran made an appearance on Thursday's episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast by Kylie Kelce.

During a segment, the "Shape of You" hitmaker discussed how Swift was indirectly responsible for developing his initial passion for the Titans.

“I’m a Titans fan," Sheeran said. (Timestamp: 30:04) "I moved to Nashville for Taylor’s Red Tour in 2013 and I got a place there. I went to Walmart to buy bits to move in and I just bought some pajamas."

"When I got home, I was wearing pajamas. And when someone was around, they were like, ‘Oh, you’re a Titans fan?’ I was like, ‘Guess I am.' Since then, Titans," Sheeran further added.

Almost a day after Ed Sheeran's statement, sportscaster Dan Patrick made a viral revelation that he is a massive Taylor Swift fan and talked about his favorite time for listening to her songs.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Edited by William Paul
