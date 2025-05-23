Gigi Hadid’s sister Marielle recalls pulling ‘tarot card’ on Travis Kelce after TE’s confession to date Taylor Swift in 2023

Gigi Hadid's sister Marielle recalled when she pulled out a Tarot card for the pop star Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's confession to date the singer. In July 2023, the Chiefs TE revealed that he had tried to meet Swift and asked her out after attending her Eras Tour event.

In an episode of Nice Girls Don't Win on Wednesday, Gigi Hadid's sister revealed that in 2023, she attended one of the concerts of the Eras Tour and spent time with the 'Blank Space' singer backstage. She further revealed that she had read Tarot cards for Swift after she heard about Kelce's confession.

"I did pull a card for her because, well, I had seen something where her [current] boyfriend, [Kelce], had said that he wanted to date her,” Marielle said (via US Magazine). “I told Gigi that they should date. … I was like, ‘Come on, even if it’s just for fun.’ This is before they had actually or officially met.”

Marielle further stated that Swift "never had a tarot card" reading, so it was "interesting" to read for her.

"I pulled this card for her, and I don’t exactly remember which deck it was, but I remember that it was in regards to this and the word ‘swiftly’ was in the reading,” she added. “She said she never had a tarot card reading, which I thought was interesting.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce linked up in July 2023, and they officially started dating in September. The pop singer often attends the Chiefs games, while the NFL TE surprised the Swifties by joining the singer on her Eras Tour concert in 2024. They have been happily dating for around two years now.

Caitlin Clark says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in “Vacation Mode"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were busy with their schedule last year. While the singer was on her Eras Tour this offseason, the couple found more time to spend with each other. After the Super Bowl championship in February 2025, which unfortunately the Chiefs lost, Kelce and Swift headed for a vacation in Europe, and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark talked about the couple's "vacation mode."

In an interview with USA Today, Clark said:

"They're on a nice 'in vacation mode' right now. So, I hope they enjoy a nice little break out of the spotlight. But, I'm sure they'll be cheering for the Fever either way."

Caitlin Clark connected with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after she attended the singer's concert in the Eras Tour last year. They have been good friends since then, and she later even attended the Chiefs game to cheer for Kelce alongside Swift.

