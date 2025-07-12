"There's no bad songs" - Dan Patrick reveals why he is obsessed with Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift's music

Sportscaster Dan Patrick opened up about Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs star, who is also an avid golfer, is playing this week at the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf event.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 11 to 13. On July 10, Patrick, who is covering the event, was asked if he would like to interview Swift.

"I love Tay," Patrick told Nevada Sports Net. "I drive four-and-a-half-hours from my house (in Connecticut) to my house in Maine and sometimes I will listen to Taylor Swift the entire trip, so that'll give you an idea. There's no bad songs.”

Taylor Swift had attended Travis Kelce's annual Tight End University event last month and caught people’s attention with her guest performance.

This week, Kelce is participating in the annual celebrity golf event hosted by American Century Investments. His older brother Jason Kelce is also in the field, along with other big sports personalities, including Seth Curry, Derek Carr, Josh Allen and Annika Sörenstam.

Travis Kelce had a tough start to his game at the golf event and was tied for 62nd place after the first round, while his brother settled in a tie for 83rd. Other NFL stars in the field are Baker Mayfield, Trevor Lawrence and George Kittle.

After the first round, Joe Pavelski took the solo lead in the game, followed by Vinny Del Negro in second place, and NBA star Stephen Curry settled in a two-way tie for third place with Taylor Twellman.

Travis Kelce revealed his favorite Taylor Swift song

Travis Kelce had a good time with his girlfriend at the Tight End University event last month. After the pop star’s performance from the event went viral, in an interview with Bussin’ With the Boys, the NFL star revealed his favorite song by Swift.

The Chiefs tight end's favorite song of his girlfriend is “So High School.” However, when he was asked to sing a few lines, he politely declined, saying he was nervous.

George Kittle said his favorite Swift song is “Love Story,” while Rob Gronkowski’s is “Shake It Off.” A video from the TEU event went viral last month, showing Kittle and Kelce singing “Love Story” lyrics with Swift.

