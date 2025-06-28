Watch: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle go full karaoke mode with "Love Story" 

George Kittle joined Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, to sing the pop singer’s popular song “Love Story". Earlier this week, the Grammy-winning singer attended the Tight End University event alongside Kelce. It was a star-packed three-day event featuring some of the best tight-end stars in the NFL.

Kittle, who is also one of the founding members of TEU, captured backstage moments from the opening day ceremony, singing with Swift and Kelce. The video was shared via a fan page, Taylor Swift Updates, on X/Twitter.

On the first day of the event, Swift grabbed the spotlight in her glamorous Hunter Bell green outfit. She wore a gingham print skirt and crop top and walked in holding her boyfriend’s hand. Kelce wore a Givenchy white knitted outfit for the opening ceremony.

Taylor Swift also had a great time with George Kittle’s wife, Claire. On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers tight end’s wife shared a few pictures on her Instagram story with the "Shake It Off" singer.

The pop star also spent time with other tight ends, enjoying the event and posing for photos. One picture showed Kelce with Las Vegas Raiders TE Ian Thomas, while Swift playfully photobombed them in the background.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift steals the show at Tight End University event

Swift has been enjoying some downtime this offseason with Travis Kelce. She sang at the musical concert of this week's Tight End University event.

TEU shared a few pictures of Swift's impromptu concert on its Instagram account. She wore a short black dress for the concert.

Earlier this month, in an exclusive interview with People magazine, an insider said the "Blank Space" singer plans to attend Chiefs games in the 2025 season.

"Taylor plans to be at as many of his games as possible. They’ve both had such demanding schedules for so long, so having this stretch of time where things aren’t quite as chaotic feels like a welcome change," the source said.

Last season, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs missed the chance to win three straight Super Bowls after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

They will start the new season on Sept. 6 in a divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

