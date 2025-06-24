Travis Kelce turns heads with Taylor Swift, styling Givenchy outfit at Tight End University event

Travis Kelce was spotted with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at the Tight End University event in Nashville at the start of the week. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has started the summit with fellow NFL players George Kittle and Greg Olsen in 2021.

On Monday, at the opening night at Tight End University, Swift and Kelce stole the limelight with their glamorous outfits. The Chiefs' TE was styled in a Givenchy knitted t-shirt and shorts. He wore ivory shorts and a matching t-shirt with yellow lines on the sleeves, paired with white shoes.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift glammed up for the event in a gingham printed skirt and top. She wore a Hunter Bell green and white crop top, pairing it with a below-the-knee length skirt. She styled it with white heels and a matching bag. The couple walked hand-in-hand for the event.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After the completion of her Eras Tour, the Blank Space singer is making the most of the opportunity to spend time with her boyfriend. The couple had a family dinner on Mother's Day last month, and then the pop singer was in Florida to support her boyfriend during his offseason training.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is excited for the 2025 NFL season

Taylor Swift is cheering for her NFL beau during his games. She supported Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl in February, where the Chiefs were in contention to win the title for a third straight year. However, they lost the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On June 12, an insider told People magazine that Swift is excited for the upcoming NFL season.

"Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because, for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” the source said.

The source also talked about Swift's schedule.

"Taylor plans to be at as many of (Kelce's) games as possible. They’ve both had such demanding schedules for so long, so having this stretch of time where things aren’t quite as chaotic feels like a welcome change.”

Travis Kelce recorded 823 receiving yards in the 2024 regular season, along with three TDs, and has started his training for the upcoming season. The Chiefs are scheduled to start the 2025 season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.