George Kittle's wife Claire shares unseen pictures with Taylor Swift from TEU ladies night out at Nashville restaurant

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, attended the Tight End University event this week. The event brings the best tight end players in the NFL to have fun, strengthen bonds, and build community.

George Kittle's wife, Claire, also attended the event, and on Wednesday, she shared a few pictures on her Instagram story with Swift. One of the attendees at the event, Arbella Yousif, a makeup artist, shared a picture with Claire and Swift on her Instagram story with a caption that reads:

"Last night was epic."

George Kittle’s wife reshared it on her social media account.

George Kittle's wife Claire shares unseen pictures with Taylor Swift from the TEU ladies night out /@clairekittle

She also reshared an Instagram story of her friend, Sierra Peason Wyrick, who posted their mirror selfie with Swift.

George Kittle's wife Claire shares unseen pictures with Taylor Swift from the TEU ladies night out /@clairekittle

For the TEU event, Claire Kittle wore a white oversized shirt, pairing it with jean shorts and a crop top, while Swift sported a black dress.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, steals the show at the TEU event

For the second day of the Tight End University event, Taylor Swift stole the limelight as she performed and sang some of her hit songs. TEU shared a few pictures of the Grammy-winning singer on its Instagram account on Tuesday.

She wore a short black dress with a big belt.

Swift also made headlines on the opening night of the event. TEU shared a video on Monday on its Instagram account of Travic Kelce walking to attend the event with his girlfriend.

He wore a Givenchy all-white outfit. The Kansas City Chiefs star wore a knitted white oversized t-shirt with yellow lines on the sleeves, pairing it with matching knitted pants and white shoes.

Swift wore Hunter Bell's gingham outfit, which she styled with a white purse and matching heels.

On the second day, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend photobombed a picture of the Chiefs TE with Ian Thomas. She peeked from behind while they were posing for the camera.

Swift is having the best time this offseason with her beau. Following the Super Bowl championship in February, the pair headed off for a vacation. Last month, she was also spotted on a dinner date with Kelce.

