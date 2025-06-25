Taylor Swift photobombs Travis Kelce's picture with Raiders TE Ian Thomas from Tight End University event

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, joined him at the Tight End University event. On Monday, one of the attendees, Tommy Banks, shared a picture on his Instagram account of himself posing with Los Angeles Raiders' Ian Thomas and Kelce.

However, what caught people's attention was Taylor Swift, who was seen peeking from behind.

"Gotta love the TSwift photobomb," Banks wrote in the caption of the Instagram story.

The picture was reshared by Thomas on his social media account on Tuesday.

Taylor Swift 'photobomb' Travis Kelce's picture with Raiders TE Ian Thomas from Tight End University event/@_thomas_ian

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift garnered attention in their glamorous outfits. A video of them was shared by Tight End University on its Instagram account, in which the two walked in for the event holding hands.

Swift wore a gingham print outfit for the evening. She styled a Hunter Bell top and skirt, and for accessories, she carried a white purse and donned matching sandals.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce styled a Givenchy outfit. He wore a white knitted T-shirt, which had yellow stripes on the sleeves, and paired that with matching shorts and white shoes.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, steals the limelight at the Tight End University event

On the second day of Tight End University, Taylor Swift stole the limelight with her singing. Tommy Banks shared a video of the Black Space singer on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift steals the limelight at Tight End University event/@tommybanker

Taylor Swift sang her popular "Shake It Off" song. She styled a black short dress and paired it with knee-length boots.

The Grammy‑winning singer is enjoying the offseason with her beau, and an insider told People magazine on June 12 that she is excited for the 2025 season.

"Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule," the source said.

The source also reflected on Swift’s experiences over the past two seasons.

"The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible. It wasn’t easy, but they made it work,” the source added.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together since summer 2023, and in the last two seasons, she’s been spotted cheering on her beau.

