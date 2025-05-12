SPOTTED: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift make first public appearance in 58 days

Travis Kelce and his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift made a rare public appearance on Mother's Day after almost two months. The couple was last spotted together on a dinner date in New York on March 14 and have since rarely been seen in public.

However, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were finally spotted in Philadelphia on May 11 at Talula's Garden. The singer's fan account on X shared a rare picture of the pop star from the restaurant. She was seen wearing a floral black maxi dress and carrying a matching black purse for the outing.

Swift and Kelce rarely appeared in public after the Super Bowl in February 2025. The Kansas City Chiefs were in contention for the title, but they lost to the Eagles and missed a chance to become the first team in the history of the NFL to win three back-to-back Super Bowl championships.

During the game, fans booed the "Blank Space" singer as the Chiefs were losing the game. Since then, the pair have been away from the limelight.

However, they were reportedly headed for an international vacation during the NFL offseason after the Super Bowl championship. In the last few months, Travis Kelce has made quite a few public appearances, but Swift has maintained a low public profile.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce missed the Met Gala 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce missed the star-studded Met Gala 2025 due to their busy schedule. The American singer was on her Eras Tour, which concluded in December 2024, and since then, she has had a good time to spend with her family.

Per reports, the couple is traveling "nonstop" and making the best of their offseason. A source told PEOPLE in April about their outing, saying:

"They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it. They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them."

Taylor Swift’s last appearance at the Met Gala was back in 2016. She has since missed the fashion event.

In 2025, it could have been the debut for Kelce, but the couple declined the invitation to the star-studded event. Meanwhile, some NFL stars such as Jonathan Owens and his wife Simone Biles, and also the Eagles star player Jalen Hurts and his newly-wedded wife Bryonna Burrows graced the occasion and made headlines because of their glamorous outfits.

