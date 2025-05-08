Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles celebrate "Black excellence" at Met Gala 2025

Jonathan Owens and his wife, Simone Biles, graced the 2025 Met Gala event. The mega fashion event was held on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, attracting renowned celebrities from around the globe.

Jonathan Owens turned heads in an exclusive Deija & Kola ensemble that perfectly reflected the event’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The Chicago Bears star shared a slew of pictures on Instagram, providing a glimpse of his costume for the event.

"Met Gala 2025 … ICONIC ✨ Blessed to be able to celebrate Black excellence and style in a room full of so many amazing people. A night I’ll never forget"

Jonathan Owens was styled in a fabulous monochrome outfit. He donned a knitted hand-woven “Aso Oke” tuxedo jacket, which had glass beads on it. He completed his look with a double-breasted waistcoat and fashionable flared pants with flanges at the bottom.

For accessories, Owens wore rings and held a Zeedivea Signet cane—a company known for their Nigerian traditional wedding attire—and paired the look with Christian Louboutin shoes. He was styled by Marc Desir and also wore an Audemars Piguet watch.

Meanwhile, his wife Simone Biles was styled by Jessica Paster. She wore a blue high-neck dress that had white double bow embellishments with jewels and featured beaded embellishments.

The dress also had a long cape with a bow at the back. For accessories, Biles walked the carpet with a blue clutch complementing her dress, along with rings and bracelets.

Jonathan Owens and his wife celebrate their second anniversary

It’s been two years since Owens and Biles got married. The couple tied the knot in a luxurious ceremony in Mexico in 2023.

On Wednesday, Simone Biles posted a romantic picture with her husband along with a caption:

“2 years anniversary. I love you so fn much.”

Owens's wife, Simone Biles' Instagram story/@simonebiles

She posted a black-and-white picture of her husband kissing her while she was enjoying her drink.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met in 2020 and dated for a few years before tying the knot in April 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Texas. They later organized a luxurious wedding ceremony in Mexico on May 6 and got married for the second time.

