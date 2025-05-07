Jalen Hurts makes fashion statement with $10,300 Breitling Navitimer watch during Met Gala debut with wife Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts made a grand entry on the red carpet of the 2025 Met Gala on Monday in New York for the first time with his wife, Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows. The Eagles' star player confirmed his marriage to Burrows in an exclusive interview with Men's Health in April.

The Hurts couple stunned the fashion event in a Burberry outfit. However, what caught the people's attention was his luxury Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 watch worth around $10,300 (per the official website of the brand).

Jalen Hurts walked in a black velvet double-breasted suit for the Met Gala 2025. He wore a white shirt paired up with a blazer having floral embroidery on it and accessorized it with a Loch brogues and a black tie.

Meanwhile, his wife, Bry Burrows, walked holding her husband’s hand in a glamorous maroon color dress. It was a bead embellishment floral lace dress with fringing on the sleeves and the bottom of the dress. She paired up her high-thigh slit dress with Cabana Knot sandals.

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend reacts to Jalen Hurts and wife Bry's Met Gala appearance

Jalen Hurts and his wife's Met Gala appearance grabbed the people’s attention, including Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. The social media influencer reacted to the couple's look via her Instagram story on Tuesday.

"Yes," Nicole wrote sharing the video of the couple at the Gala.

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend reacts to Hurts and wife Bry (Image Source: Instagram story/@iamkaylanicole)

2025 has been nothing short of phenomenal for Jalen Hurts as he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in February and was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Hurts and Burrows have been together since they first crossed paths while studying at the University of Alabama. However, they kept their romance under wraps until January 2023, when Burrows was spotted celebrating the NFL player winning the NFC Championship.

The couple got engaged in September 2024 and then married in the spring of 2025.

