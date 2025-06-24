  • home icon
  "That's the scoop!" - Taylor Swift's close pal Ice Spice dishes on hanging out with Travis Kelce and 'Love Story' singer

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 24, 2025 16:50 GMT
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's close pal Ice Spice dishes on hanging out with Travis Kelce and 'Love Story' singer (image credit: getty)

NFL fans continue to wonder what it's like to hang out with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. While many of the couple's friends previously recalled their good times with the two, Ice Spice recently shared her experience.

The rapper attended the 2025 Kids Choice Awards on Saturday, and was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight during her red carpet walk. Ice Spice praised Kelce and Swift for being a "really, really funny" couple to hang around with.

"They're really, really funny," Ice Spice said. "They're probably some of my funniest friends. They're funny, you guys. That's the scoop. They're like us.”
Swift has been one of the closest friends of Ice Spice, and the rapper talked about her friendship with the "Blank Space" singer in detail.

"She (Swift) is my closest celebrity friend," Ice Spice said in July, via Rolling Stone. "Taylor f***s with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well."

Travis Kelce's teammate Trey Smith recalled experience meeting Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith had a wholesome experience meeting Taylor Swift for the first time. He shared the encounter and praised Swift, describing her as a "beautiful human being."

"I think you meet her as a human being, as a person face-to-face, you understand she is a beautiful human being," Smith said in May, via the "New Rory and Mal" podcast. "She is awesome, super nice, she is thoughtful, she is kind."

Smith also revealed how he was impressed with Swift for remembering not just his name but also his sister's. Even though it was a "small thing," it meant a lot to him.

"I think the biggest thing with Taylor is how nice of a person she is," Smith said. "She really is dope, she is awesome."

It has been more than two years since Tracis Kelce and Swift became a couple, and they have reportedly started planning for their future together. According to Life&Style, Travis is "eager" to start a family with her, inspired by his brother, Jason.

