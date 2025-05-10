Chiefs' Trey Smith shares honest take after first meeting with Travis Kelce's gf Taylor Swift

Almost all of Travis Kelce's teammates, who met the tight end's girlfriend Taylor Swift, have only good things to say about the Blank Space singer. The list includes the Kansas City Chiefs' guard, Trey Smith, who recently shared his honest take on meeting Swift for the first time.

Ad

On Thursday, Trey Smith made an appearance on the 'New Rory and Mal' podcast. In one of the segments, the guard reflected back on his first-ever meeting with Taylor Swift. Smith explained how it was "super normal" to meet Swift, but he found the All Too Well singer to be a "beautiful human being."

The Chiefs' guard also revealed how Taylor Swift not just remembered his name but also his sister's name. It was something that Smith found really "thoughtful" of Swift. Talking about how the small gesture "meant a lot" to him, Smith said:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think you meet her as a human being, as a person face-to-face, you understand she is a beautiful human being. She is awesome, super nice, she is thoughtful, she is kind. She remembered my name and my sister's name after meeting us months later. Just a small thing that meant a lot." [32:57]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Moving forward in his statement, Trey Smith confessed how he had no idea "how big of a deal Taylor Swift was." However, the guard started to understand Swift's fame when she began attending Chiefs games to cheer for Travis Kelce. Smith concluded his statement by revealing the "biggest thing" about Swift, as he said:

"I think the biggest thing with Taylor is how nice of a person she is. She really is dope, she is awesome."

Ad

Taylor Swift distanced herself and Travis Kelce from BFF Blake Lively

Blake Lively has been battling legal battles with Justin Baldoni, leading to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce distancing themselves from the actress. US Weekly released an exclusive report last month, in which an unnamed source highlighted how Lively's lawsuit affected Swift and Kelce.

"All the stuff going on with Blake is another reason Taylor and Travis want to keep to themselves. The last thing Taylor wants is to be dragged into a controversy when she's trying to destress," an insider told US Weekly.

In fact, Travis Kelce and Swift haven't just distanced themselves from Blake Lively, but also her husband Ryan Reynolds. Earlier this month, the Chiefs tight end made headlines for breaking his social media ties with the Deadpool actor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.